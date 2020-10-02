The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,161 positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 161,284 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 1,904,971 negative cases, 8,179 virus-related deaths and currently has an 82% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 2,787 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 99 cases from Thursday’s data. The county also reported 27,306 negative cases and 11 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 561 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, six of which are in Centre County. No county patients are listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Friday, Oct. 2.