Real estate company Core Spaces submitted a preliminary development plan for a six-story residential complex at 240 S. Pugh St., according to Lily Mai, Core Spaces director of communications.

The complex will be located where the Days Inn currently is, but it isn’t confirmed what will happen with the hotel, Mai said.

The real estate company currently owns five apartment buildings in downtown State College, according to its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College opens applications for police Community Oversight Board The borough of State College announced Friday the opening of applications for the new Commun…