Downtown State College, The State Theatre from Campus

The State Theatre is a staple of the downtown State College , Pa. business front. Nestled between several local and chain restaurants on Monday, July 28, 2021, the theatre recently reopened after a long stint of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Real estate company Core Spaces submitted a preliminary development plan for a six-story residential complex at 240 S. Pugh St., according to Lily Mai, Core Spaces director of communications.

The complex will be located where the Days Inn currently is, but it isn’t confirmed what will happen with the hotel, Mai said.

The real estate company currently owns five apartment buildings in downtown State College, according to its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags