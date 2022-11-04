Starting on Monday, there will be construction between White Course Drive and College Avenue.

Construction will pause from Nov. 11 to 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 14 due to the Penn State home football game, the PennDOT release said.

There will also be construction between Foster Avenue and Fairmont Avenue and from West Hamilton Avenue and Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street. There will be "two radar-controlled speed display boards" in these areas to provide speed limit information, the release said.

According to the release, "motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly."

