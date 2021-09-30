National Coffee with a Cop Day is on Wednesday, and Penn State University Police and Public Safety will host on-campus events to give away free refreshments at commonwealth campuses.
At University Park, students and employees can meet officers and ask questions about programs offered from 9 to 11 a.m. in Redifer Commons in South Halls.
