Penn State Police, Single Car

A Penn State Campus Police car is parked in the Eisenhower Parking Deck on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

 James Riccardo

National Coffee with a Cop Day is on Wednesday, and Penn State University Police and Public Safety will host on-campus events to give away free refreshments at commonwealth campuses.

At University Park, students and employees can meet officers and ask questions about programs offered from 9 to 11 a.m. in Redifer Commons in South Halls.

