With Penn State finals week on the horizon, students are getting ready for the pressure of exam season with their regular caffeine fix.

State College is home to a variety of different coffee shops from local cafés to famous chains students use as their favorite study spot or their midday pick me up.

For Jessica Lauck, the manager for the HUB-Robeson Starbucks and Retail Dining, working at an on-campus Starbucks is “a lot different” than working at a normal Starbucks but “in a good way,” she said.

“We don’t have ‘Karens’ coming in, and we make a lot of great relationships with our student employees and customers that come in every day,” Lauck said.

The Starbucks in the HUB does see more business during the beginning of finals week, Lauck said.

“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be a lot busier — come Wednesday, business will slow down,” Lauck said.

In addition to the on-campus Saxbys keeping student workers “grounded,” Brooks Kunkel said it’s a “great way to make friends and just a change of pace for socials and school.”

According to Kunkel, Saxbys hasn’t seen a consistent increase in business during finals week.

“Honestly, seasonal things change business more than finals week does,” Kunkel (sophomore-finance) said.

Lorelei Tsumita, a barista at Dunkin’, “actually noticed fewer customers after Thanksgiving break,” she said.

“There is not really too much of a change in [demeanor], maybe slightly meaner; however, it is a smaller sample size,” Kunkel said.

During the height of exam season when a lot of students are experiencing high-stress workloads, they’re understanding of their peers working at the coffee shops, according to Lauck.

“We are really lucky with the students that come in,” Lauck said.

Tsumita (senior-telecommunications) said she thinks students are “kinder” during finals season “because they seem to be more patient with rushes.”

Some of those who work at the coffee shops on and near campus are also students at Penn State, meaning they’re left to deal with their own finals as well.

“They do have to work on finals week,” Lauck said. “We let them pick out their schedule… We are really flexible.”

Running the much-needed coffee service during finals week is a group effort, Tsumita said.

“Everyone helps when it comes to shifts,” Tsumita said. “If someone can’t work a particular day, they send a message, and someone will pick it up.”

The managerial team at the HUB Starbucks looks at “historical data” to make the schedule for finals week, Lauck said.

“We plan accordingly and look at historical data to make a really good plan,” Lauck said.

Although some employees are stressed about their upcoming finals, the work “environment is fun,” Kunkel said.

During finals week, Lauck said she understands the necessity of coffee.

“It’s finals week, students need their caffeine,” Lauck said.

