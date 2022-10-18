The Chick-fil-A at Happy Valley, located on North Atherton Street, announced that it will be reopening on Thursday after closing for renovations over the summer.

On Monday, the restaurant posted on its Facebook, announcing that it was time to start a countdown.

The Chick-fil-A cow appeared on the Facebook page Tuesday morning holding a sign that said, "New digz — same delishus chikin."

The Chick-fil-A closed on June 16 to build a second drive-thru lane and expand the kitchen, according to its Facebook.

