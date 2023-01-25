With the continuous development of artificial intelligence, many universities, including Penn State, have raised questions regarding its use in the classroom.

Penn State students and professors are already seeing the effects of AI on their learning environment, primarily through one specific program — ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an interactive chatbot that can complete advanced tasks such as answering complex questions or generating an essay response to a prompt.

While many acknowledge AI technology is impressive, some have raised concerns as to whether students will use this technology as a tool or as a means of violating academic integrity policies.

Penn State’s academic integrity policy reports that all members of the Penn State community should “not… engage in or tolerate acts of falsification, misrepresentation or deception.”

Vraj Patel, a Penn State student, said he hasn’t utilized ChatGPT to cheat but has instead used it as an aid to better understand material he’s interested in.

When completing assignments such as discussions for his English class, Patel (freshman-computer science) said it can be a useful tool to “gain new information.”

He said many of his professors have not discussed ChatGPT, but his computer science professor made it clear that the use of AI is not permitted.

Patel said although there are concerns about ChatGPT as a way for students to “plagiarize,” he thinks it can also be used to help students form a “rough idea” of what angle they plan to take for an assignment.

“If universities and colleges focus on that aspect, it can help them have more productive students,” Patel said.

Patel said he views ChatGPT the same as any other resource.

“If you’re not using it properly, then it is going to be a hindrance, but if you are going to use it to learn something new, then it can definitely be an effective tool,” Patel said.

Patel said he thinks if ChatGPT moves to a paid platform in the future, it will certainly be more common for its users to utilize it as a tool rather than for cheating or plagiarism.

Nathan Morse teaches a course on political research at Penn State and has taken a modern approach to ChatGPT’s use in the classroom.

Morse (graduate-American politics) has embraced the use of AI softwares like ChatGPT in his classroom, even including guidelines for its use in his course syllabus.

Morse said although there may be “an opportunity to abuse it,” he thinks it also “presents an exciting opportunity” to make work “more efficient and higher quality.”

“As long as students use it ethically and responsibly, I think it will be a great resource going forward,” Morse said.

Morse said he thinks in the future “we are going to use AI like calculators.”

Similar to a calculator, Morse said he views AI as a tool, with the assumption that students are not allowed to use it until a professor “authorizes it” as a resource.

Morse suggested once students are moving on to higher-level concepts, it can be useful in aiding their studies.

He said in “a few years” he believes it will be “normal” to use ChatGPT and other AI for writing.

Despite this, he said it’s important for students to develop their writing skills and use AI only as a supplement.

“AI cannot replace critical thinking skills,” Morse said. “It’s not very substantive or analytical.”

Morse also said he predicts AI’s use to expand beyond the classroom and into the government and political settings.

“I think AI will be in everything and that could present some challenges for governments,” Morse said, noting its possible use for lobbying politicians.

Stan Kranc, an associate teaching professor of English at Penn State, said he’s been dealing with AI’s effect on the educational environment for “quite some time.”

Kranc said the primary way AI is currently affecting the education environment is through students “augmenting their own efforts.”

He said these students don’t fully understand what the “academic integrity implications are.”

Kranc said he predicts the use of AI software, like ChatGPT, will eventually be flagged as an academic integrity violation in a similar manner to other methods of cheating.

Currently, Penn State’s academic integrity policy overview regarding plagiarism states students “cannot avail” themselves to other “creative ways to get around actually doing the work.”

According to Kranc, one problem with these technologies is that people have an “overly simplistic understanding” and don't “fully understand” their potential impact.

Giving the example of creating a resume, Kranc said AI not only takes away the “individuality” associated with writing, it also “takes away the ability to look contextually at what works” for a specific individual.

He described AI generated material for a resume as “cookie-cutter” and lacking a “proven success rate.”

Kranc said although he’s “impressed by what it’s been able to generate,” he doesn’t think ChatGPT is going to “replace student writing anytime soon.”

However, Kranc said the “potential application” of AI software as a tool and a supplement to learning is “exciting from an educational point of view.”

Kranc said he thinks society is still far away from the point where AI will be trusted with the same level of responsibility as a person.

The fundamental concern he has seen people raising about AI is the possibility of students using it to cheat, Kranc said.

“I think it will happen, but I don’t think it’s going to be the students who weren’t already cheating,” Kranc said. “Do you really want to trust the AI to cheat for you?”

