Penn State students drive through Beaver Avenue with an inflatable dreidel during Chabad at Penn State's car menorah parade on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

Chabad of Penn State is hosting a Car Menorah Parade that will depart from 443 E. Warning Ave. at 5 p.m. and travel through downtown State College to Sidney Friedman Park on Dec. 18, according to a release.

Following the parade will be a menorah lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment, music, Chanukah treats and prizes.

The Car Menorah Parade is part of the worldwide campaign created by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson in 1973, according to a release. The purpose of the campaign is to “[publicize] the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness.”

Throughout Pennsylvania, Chabad will organize dozens of menorah displays, public menorah lightings, menorah parades and more, the release said. 

