Running the bases isn’t always a competition, and the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk was one of those times.

There was music and mingling before announcements were made by various members of the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, as the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Once the introductory announcements were made, the Buddy Walk’s activities began — the first being a two-women tap dance team, who performed an a cappella tap routine.

After they cleared the stage, the For Good Performance Troupe took the stage to sing “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent” with help from Penn State theater students.

Matt Wilkinson was working at the duck fishing pond before the walk started and is a member of the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society.

“I’ve been here a pretty long time,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson also runs his own website, Mollynook Films, where he produces films to raise awareness for people with disabilities.

Mollynook Films’ message is “to realize creative visions by, for and about individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to its website.

The coronavirus pandemic affected the annual Buddy Walk, and the last two have been hosted virtually, he said.

“I was in charge of making the videos [for the virtual events]," Wilkinson said. "This year I'm the duck man."

This year, however, the Buddy Walk took advantage of Medlar Field and started at section 203 and ended when participants didn’t want to keep walking.

Katie Feliz, the society’s vice-president, is the mother of a daughter with Down syndrome.

“We got a peek at people with Down syndrome at all ages,” Feliz said.

Feliz said this isn’t her first Buddy Walk and that the event has evolved over the years.

“Six years ago, my family joined our first Buddy Walk,” Feliz said. “It was in the parking lot, as cold as today, and we walked around Beaver Stadium.”

Lauren Smith is the executive director of the Centre Region Down Syndrome society and said she believes a lot of work was put into building this community.

“This community has been built on powerful backs,” Smith said. “We're getting ready for the next [Buddy Walk].”

She concluded her announcements with a familiar, but slightly modified chant.

“We are! Together again,” Smith said.

