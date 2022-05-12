The Centre Foundation’s 36-hour annual online fundraising event, Centre Gives, ended on Wednesday night in State College — raising a total of $2,181,700 for local nonprofit organizations, according to the Centre Gives website.

In total, the money was raised from 15,578 gifts — $42,000 worth of prizes were awarded, $300,000 came from stretch pools provided by the Centre and Hamer Foundations and the community raised $1,839,700.

A $1,000 prize was awarded to the top five large organizations who had the most “unique” donors throughout the event, according to the Centre Gives website.

This year, winners included Centre County Paws, Schlow Library Foundation, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, State College Food Bank and Pets Come First.

The same prize was given to small organizations during the event — Centre Wildlife Care, Nittany Greyhounds, Park Forest Preschool, Nittany Beagle Rescue and The Hundred Cat Foundation were winners of the prize this year.

According to its website, Centre Gives was established in 2012 to “support and raise awareness of Centre County’s many nonprofit organizations and the incredible work they’re doing in [the] community.”

