On Tuesday, Centre Foundations kicked off its annual 36-hour charity fundraiser event in State College — Centre Gives.

Entering the event's 11th year, the online event gives community members an opportunity to provide much needed support to local nonprofit organizations, according to the fundraiser's website.

Participants can choose from a list of 200 nonprofits to support with a gift of $10 or more.

Last year’s community efforts raised over $2.2 million for 190 nonprofit organizations, according to the fundraiser's website, setting yet a new fundraising record.

Centre Gives has also raised more than $12.5 million for a variety of nonprofits overall, according to the fundraiser's website. The stretch pool will be $300,000.

Donors also can help organizations compete for $40,000 in additional prize money throughout the event, according to the fundraiser's website.

Centre Gives Fest, the first in-person event for the fundraiser, will take place during the final four hours of the event: 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on S. Fraser Street in State College.

