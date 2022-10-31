A Centre County resident was awarded more than $1.6 million from the online game, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery
The resident won the money on "PA Big Winner Spectacular," a game that can be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device, the release said.
This prize is the largest online lottery prize won in U.S. history, the release said.
