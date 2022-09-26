Individuals with a criminal record don’t have the same opportunities as someone without criminal charges — even if the individual has served their time, Krista Henry, pardon fellow and project coordinator of The Pardon Project of Centre County, said.

The Pardon Project of Centre County, affiliated with the Pennsylvania Association of Pardon Projects, works toward “forgiveness” of criminal records, Henry said.

Throughout September, Pennsylvania is running the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, which allows individuals with a possession of marijuana charge or a small amount of personal use marijuana charge to apply for an expedited pardon, Henry said.

Henry said, through The Pardon Project, anyone with a criminal conviction is eligible for a pardon, and after they receive a pardon, they can apply for expungement so the conviction will no longer be on their record.

“Removing all of those barriers for people gives them the greatest chance of actually returning to the community as a productive member,” Henry said.

After an individual receives their certificate for a pardon, the final step is to file expungement through the clerk of courts office, Jeremy Breon, prothonotary and clerk of courts, said.

“I believe that this is really the final step for somebody to regain their freedom,” Breon said.

The “importance” of The Pardon Project is that the pardons allow individuals who have served their time to “remove the barriers” that “bar” individuals with criminal convictions from the opportunities that “regular citizens” have, Henry said.

For the marijuana pardon, Henry said individuals can visit The Pardon Project website to find the application. Applications are due by Sept. 30.

Henry said any individual with the applicable marijuana charges is able to apply. If anyone has another charge along with the marijuana charge that disqualifies them, they’re eligible for a different expedited program that The Pardon Project can help with.

Gopal Balachandran, superviser for Henry, said that “historically” many individuals in rural areas have not applied for pardons, and “there’s a lot of people who could benefit from a program like this who have never been able to take advantage of it.”

“Certainly it enables people who were convicted under a different regime, where drug offenses were viewed very harshly — it enables those folks to have a second chance,” Balachandran said.

Penn State students, who received a criminal charge from campus police or were tried in court and found guilty, are also eligible for the program, Henry said.

“I think it’s really important for [college students] to know that, too,” Henry said. “You know, something that stupid that they might do in college doesn’t have to bar them from pursuing a career that they would really want and enjoy.”

Balachandran said marijuana offenses can affect student loans, the types of jobs available and licenses for higher paying jobs.

“For college students, they might not be aware — they might feel a lot of shame,” Balachandran said. “They might not even be aware of the kinds of consequences that spring forth from a criminal conviction, and so this is certainly something where you can get a second chance to be able to have a clean slate.”

For Balachandran, he said he’d like this program to be expanded to include other types of charges that “can be handled much more quickly and expeditiously.”

Balachandran said pardons are also “important” to allow individuals to feel like “they don’t have anything hanging over their head.”

“People deserve to regain their freedom once they’ve served time for whatever they’re convicted of,” Henry said. “We want to encourage everyone to apply because the worst that can happen is they lose their criminal record.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE