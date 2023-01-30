Centre County Commissioners Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion will be seeking election as a team this year, according to a release.

The two “have both demonstrated records of working together to improve services for Centre County residents,” the release said.

“Our focus will continue to be supporting secure and healthy families and businesses throughout the county,” the release said.

The two said they plan to collaborate with other county stakeholders to advance several criminal justice initiatives. Such initiatives serve to “balance the rights of victims with the rights of the accused,” the release said.

Starting this year, a new Behavioral Health court will be joining the DUI and Drug specialty courts, the release said.

Higgins, a Democrat, has served on the Board of Commissioners since January 2016.

“I have been part of a team that has not increased County Government property taxes for 13 years. We have continuously visited all 35 municipalities in Centre County and will continue to care deeply about the County as a whole,” Higgins said.

Concepcion, a Democrat, was appointed as Commissioner in December 2022 after the resignation former Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe. Prior to that, she served on the State College Area School District Board for 11 years, and was president for the last nine years.

According to the release, Concepcion “helped lead the district to strong financial stability, while replacing failing facilities with new and renovated spaces to meet the long term needs of the community."

Concepcion "brings the same priorities" to county government, the release said.

“Now, more than ever, county government services are vital to growing our local economies, investing in infrastructure and serving the needs of families throughout the county,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion lives with her husband and three children in Patton Township, where she and her husband run a small web and business development business, the release said.

The municipal primary election will be held May 16.

