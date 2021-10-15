Due to staffing shortages, Centre Area Transportation Authority is set to implement service changes effective Oct. 25.
The changes are as follows:
- All routes except Loop and Link services will stop running at 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- CATABus and CATARide services will be suspended on Sundays
- Frequency of routes on Saturdays will be adjusted from 40 to 60 minutes
- The Park Service route will be temporarily suspended
- The K route will now provide two trips in the morning and afternoon during peak commute times
- The HM route during weekdays will be adjusted from 30 to 40 minutes
- The HM route on Saturdays will be adjusted from 40 to 60 minutes
- The P route will end its services at 8 p.m.
- P routes will be suspended on Saturdays
- CATAGO! will continue to operate normally during weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays
- The XP route weekday frequency will adjust from from 30 to 60 minutes and 60 minutes on Saturdays
- The XG route will be temporarily suspended
- Early morning Loop and Link routes will be suspended and service will begin at 7 a.m.
- The Green Link will be be temporarily suspended
- All Game Day shuttles will be suspended for the rest of the football season
- All Sunday CATARIDE services will be suspended
- CATARIDE services will begin at normal times but end at 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday
For information on service changes, contact (814) 238-CATA(2282) or visit catabus.com/careers.
