Due to staffing shortages, Centre Area Transportation Authority is set to implement service changes effective Oct. 25.

The changes are as follows:

  • All routes except Loop and Link services will stop running at 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
  • CATABus and CATARide services will be suspended on Sundays
  • Frequency of routes on Saturdays will be adjusted from 40 to 60 minutes
  • The Park Service route will be temporarily suspended
  • The K route will now provide two trips in the morning and afternoon during peak commute times
  • The HM route during weekdays will be adjusted from 30 to 40 minutes
  • The HM route on Saturdays will be adjusted from 40 to 60 minutes
  • The P route will end its services at 8 p.m.
  • P routes will be suspended on Saturdays
  • CATAGO! will continue to operate normally during weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays
  • The XP route weekday frequency will adjust from from 30 to 60 minutes and 60 minutes on Saturdays
  • The XG route will be temporarily suspended
  • Early morning Loop and Link routes will be suspended and service will begin at 7 a.m.
  • The Green Link will be be temporarily suspended
  • All Game Day shuttles will be suspended for the rest of the football season
  • All Sunday CATARIDE services will be suspended
  • CATARIDE services will begin at normal times but end at 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday

For information on service changes, contact (814) 238-CATA(2282) or visit catabus.com/careers.

