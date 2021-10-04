Centre Area Transportation Authority announced a new project called “Reimagine CATA,” which will locate areas of improvement in the preexistent transit system and imagine new features for the future, according to a release.

The release said “Reimagine CATA” — an 11-month project scheduled to end in mid-2022— will act as a “blueprint” for CATA’s future development.

According to the release, the study will analyze building bus rapid transit, expanding the park-n-ride network, route branding, improving bus stops and shelters, and other future technologies involved in CATA’s connectivity with mobility.

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. — a global design firm — will aid CATA employees throughout the project, the release said.

CATA consultants will interact with the local Centre County community from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 to hear from riders and non-riders about their experiences and opinions, according to the release.

In addition, riders and non-riders are encouraged to complete a survey that will run until Nov. 5 to give their opinions on CATA’s system.

