Students Getting on CATA Bus

Students getting on to the bus at the Paterno Library bus stop at Penn State University, as shot on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 Josie Chen

Centre Area Transportation Authority announced a new project called “Reimagine CATA,” which will locate areas of improvement in the preexistent transit system and imagine new features for the future, according to a release.

The release said “Reimagine CATA” — an 11-month project scheduled to end in mid-2022— will act as a “blueprint” for CATA’s future development.

According to the release, the study will analyze building bus rapid transit, expanding the park-n-ride network, route branding, improving bus stops and shelters, and other future technologies involved in CATA’s connectivity with mobility.

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. — a global design firm — will aid CATA employees throughout the project, the release said.

CATA consultants will interact with the local Centre County community from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 to hear from riders and non-riders about their experiences and opinions, according to the release.

In addition, riders and non-riders are encouraged to complete a survey that will run until Nov. 5 to give their opinions on CATA’s system.

