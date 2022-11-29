Due to the rising need for transportation in State College CATA will be improving its vanpool program in partnership with Commute with Enterprise.

The CATAcommute program is a vanpool program for people who live inside or outside of State College and would like to access jobs in the State College area.

The program works via an online portal and partners individuals who have similar work schedules in similar areas and who are interested in riding together.

Once four or more people have matched with a representative, Commute with Enterprise will contact the group to work out further details.

Commute with Enterprise will provide a 7-15 passenger vehicle, insurance and maintenance.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise's selection of vehicles which include: crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans.

Vehicles can be upgraded with features such as satellite radio and in-vehicle Wi-Fi service.

The program is partially subsidized by CATA using state and federal grant funds. The additional cost will be split among the employer or participants, with each rider paying a set fee per month.

Enterprise will provide coordination services, technology, vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance.

People who are eligible and interested in joining the program can visit this website, scroll down and click on CATAcommute.

