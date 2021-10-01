CATA Bus Stop, students

Students wait for the bus at the CATA bus stop outside of the Pattee and Paterno Library on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in University Park, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

CATABus service announced routes will not be operating due to "severe staffing shortages," according to a tweet.

The NE, RC, VE, and WE routes all will not run on Friday due to these shortages, the tweet said.

For more information, please visit the CATABus website.

