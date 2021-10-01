CATABus service announced routes will not be operating due to "severe staffing shortages," according to a tweet.

As the result of severe staffing shortages, the NE, RC, VE and WE Routes WILL NOT operate on Friday, October 1. Additional late night HM Route trips will also be curtailed. Please visit https://t.co/fQLTELBH43 for complete details. — CATABUS (@CATABUS) October 1, 2021

The NE, RC, VE, and WE routes all will not run on Friday due to these shortages, the tweet said.

For more information, please visit the CATABus website.

