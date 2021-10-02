CATABus announced it will be adjusting service on several routes due to staffing shortages starting Monday, according to its website.

The P Route service in Boalsburg will end at 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and service on the N, R, V, W, and HM routes will drop to hourly Monday through Saturday after 7:00 p.m., the website said.

These changes do not affect CATAGO! and CATARIDE services.

"While we understand that everyone’s bus service is important, we need to make difficult decisions to shift available staffing resources away from low ridership routes and times of day to meet overall demand and serve the most people," CATA CEO & Executive Director Louwana Olivia said in a statement.

