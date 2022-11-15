CATA announced a reduction in CATABUS services for Thanksgiving week from Nov. 19-25, according to a release. All CATA services will cease operation for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

Per the release CATA community service routes will run as scheduled except for the HU, RC, VE and WE.

Campus loop and link services will be reduced. There will be no White Loop service from Monday through Friday of that week. The Blue Loop will run on a reduced schedule from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. except for Nov. 19-20, the release said.

According to the release, the Red Link will also run on a reduced schedule during the week except for Nov. 20. The CATA customer service center will also be closed on Thanksgiving and closed to walk-in visits the Friday after.

All CATA services will resume Saturday Nov. 26, the release said. For more information visit the CATA website.

