CATA announced it will resume shuttle services to Penn State football home games, according to a release.

There will be two different shuttle routes — the Downtown shuttle for individuals in State College and the South Atherton shuttle for those near Hills Plaza and South Atherton Street.

The Downtown Shuttle will have pick-ups along Beaver Avenue and all CATABus stops on University Drive, Easterly Parkway and Atherton Street from Easterly Parkway to Beaver Avenue.

The South Atherton Shuttle will have a pick-up in the Hills Plaza parking lot and all CATABus stops along South Atherton Street from Hills Plaza to Easterly Parkway.

It will also have stops along Rolling Ridge and Windmere Drives, Easterly Parkway and University Drive. Parking at the Hills Plaza will be limited to only the rear of the plaza. Additional parking will be available along Windmere Drive in Scenery Park.

Shuttle services will begin three hours prior to the game kickoff time and run one hour after the game. All shuttle stops will be marked by a sign showing which of the two shuttle routes serve that particular stop, the release said.

One-way fare for either shuttle is $2.30. The fare can be paid in cash, tokens or bus passes. Day Passes can be purchased on the Token Transit mobile app for $6.00. Individuals who are 65 or older with a Senior Transit Identification Card as well as children under 40" can ride the shuttles for free.

Riders with a valid U.S. Medicare Card or CATA Reduced Fare Identification Card can ride for half the price ($1.10).

Riders may experience delays due to staff shortages, the release said.

For more information, visit CATA's website or call CATA's Customer Service Center.

