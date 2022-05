Carrie Underwood will be stopping in State College during her Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Feb. 10, 2023, according to a Bryce Jordan Center Instagram post.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday and will be available on Ticketmaster, according to the post.

The last time Underwood made an appearance in the BJC was during her “Blown Away'' tour in November 2012.

