On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department.

According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations."

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations.

The establishment violated a food preparation code by exposing food to "dirty ceiling, pipes and ducts with visible dust hanging from the ceiling," the report said.

Food was prepared "under wall with peeling paint and drywall damage," and open food was not marked with discard date.

The sink warewashing equipment was not cleaned as frequently and built up "filth and food residue."

Dirt, soil, oil and flour residue built on the floor of the walk-in cooler, the report said.

Additionally, the exhaust fan window was unscreened and "does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals," according to the inspection.

Plumbing fixtures in the employee bathroom were soiled. The three-compartment sink has "sharp, internal angles," and the welding repairs were "not sufficient" causing leaks, the report said.

The lids on the pizza table were wrapped in duct tape which was reported as "not a smooth, cleanable surface."

The pizza dough trays were not clean to touch or sight and "pizza prep cooler has standing water, mold and food debris in the interior base," the report said.

In 2021, Canyon Pizza faced four food safety violations and two violations in 2020.

RELATED