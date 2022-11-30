On Wednesday, Canyon Pizza posted to its Facebook page that the restaurant is reopen following "renovations."

According to a Canyon Pizza employee, the restaurant opened Wednesday morning, following a health inspection Tuesday night.

The State College Borough Health Department closed Canyon Pizza on Nov. 16 due to "numerous health violations."

The restaurant received 13 food safety violations, according to Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

According to the Facebook post, Canyon Pizza is now open for business — customers are able to order online for pickup or delivery using its website.

