With 10 weeks of another mostly virtual semester under Penn State students’ belts, many are looking toward the finish line — despite feelings of burnout and Zoom fatigue.

The final week of classes before finals is just five weeks away. Some students, like Danil Kurtz, said they’ve been feeling the effects of “burnout.”

“I can definitely say that I’m feeling burnt out, and I think a lot of people feel the same way,” Kurtz (freshman-finance) said. “We are all just trying to balance the final stretch of the school year.”

Burnout is defined as the state of “emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress,” according to HelpGuide.

“My priorities have kind of switched,” Kurtz said. “I’m just not as focused on my schoolwork every day, so I’m not as determined to get things done right away.”

Kurtz said the warm weather has made it harder to stay in and focus, because he wants to be outside. Although he said Zoom has been “such a good resource for online school,” he’s been experiencing Zoom fatigue as well.

“Zoom doesn’t offer the excitement and spontaneity that in-person [classes] can. I don’t think anything can ever recreate that,” Kurtz said. “I’ve just never had the in-person experience. Just sitting in one or two Zooms every day for the past [10 weeks] has taken a toll on how I’m learning.”

Zoom fatigue is the exhausted feeling after a day of doing essentially nothing but attending Zoom classes or meetings, according to Healthy Penn State.

Being drained after trying to process information online is not an uncommon feeling for some students. Julia Mudryk said Zoom fatigue has hit her harder than usual recently.

“I get the worst Zoom fatigue in my four-hour labs. It’s bad,” Mudryk (freshman-biology) said. “I mean [Penn State is] working with what [it] can, but at the same time, I definitely don’t like to sit on a Zoom call and watch chemistry happen on a screen.”

Mudryk said she never really gets a break from work, nor are Zoom classes as enjoyable as she thinks in-person classes would be. On the days lighter in classes for Mudryk, she said she ends up spending time taking exams and catching up with other work.

“The rewarding part about labs is that you get to see cool stuff happen in front of your eyes,” Mudryk said. “When you’re just watching someone do it through a screen and still have to do the lab reports, it’s just not as rewarding.”

Mudryk said she knows many students are feeling burnt out this semester and encourages them to try and relax for a little.

“I just know that everybody is feeling exhausted,” Mudryk said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to has just said, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t do this anymore.’”

Grace Buddle said she’s feeling the effects of another semester of “Zoom University,” and the wellness days are not helping.

“On wellness days, [my professor] just moves assignments to be due at 10 a.m. the next day,” Buddle (sophomore-biotechnology) said. “It makes those days pointless.”

Penn State’s final wellness day is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7. Buddle said she doesn’t think it will help her any more than past wellness days.

“At the beginning of the semester, it was similar to being in person, and obviously I was stressed and tired, but I never hit this level of burnout until more recently,” Buddle said. “I think it’s really just the lack of break for me.”

Julia Dermody said her wellness days are similar, because she still ends up with “randomly scheduled meetings.” One of her professors still held class on the last wellness day on March 11.

“I had a professor who still had class on a wellness day, and then he questioned us about why we didn’t show up,” Dermody (sophomore-economics) said. “It took him a few hours to realize why we weren’t there. The students and the professors just need a break at this point.”

Dermody said she thinks this semester would be going different for her if Penn State gave students a full break.

“I think there wouldn’t be as much burnout if we had a spring break,” Dermody said. “If I just had a solid week to catch up with things, I wouldn’t be as overwhelmed as I am right now.”

As a senior, Lauren Seiple said she’s feeling “a lot more stressed out with everything,” especially with graduation on the horizon.

“I almost feel like I’ve had more work to do this semester with my classes that are strictly online,” Seiple (senior-psychology) said.

The only in-person class Seiple has this semester is a criminology and women’s studies course she’s a teaching assistant for.

“All of my major classes are online, so it’s not a nice way to finish off my senior year,” Seiple said. “I’m more than ready to graduate, but I feel like I wouldn’t be as ready to graduate if it was a different environment.”

Seiple said she hopes things get better for next year.

“I want the best for the underclassmen,” Seiple said. “I want people to stop taking in-person classes and activities for granted. I just feel like I took it for granted, and I don’t want that to happen to others.”

But ultimately, in the final stretch, Seiple said her friends just “don’t want to go to classes anymore.”

“We all just want to graduate and move on with our lives.”