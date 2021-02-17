On Tuesday night, another Zoom bombing occurred during a Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Creating Content in 2021 event titled "Digital Media and Marketing."

According to Marie Hardin, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, unwanted users joined the Zoom event yelling "vulgar, racist and homophobic slurs" upon entry.

"The welfare and safe environment for our students is our top priority," Hardin said. "When something like this happens, we rededicate ourselves to that goal of sustaining a safe place for our students to learn, grow and interact."

Hardin said there are many difficulties when opening Zoom meetings to those outside of the university and emphasized that students should remain vigilant during these kinds of virtual events.

"We want to open up Zoom sessions with people outside of the university since part of our mission is to be sharing what we're learning with the public, but that involves some risk," Hardin said. "I know that we have the right people in Penn State IT to help us move forward in obtaining a level of openness to the right kind of people who come to our events and keep out the ones there to disrupt."

In a follow-up message sent to students who attended the event, Gary Abdullah, assistant dean of diversity and inclusion, wrote that the college is "truly sorry that [students] were put through this disturbing experience."

"The Bellisario College strives to create a safe and accepting environment for our students, and we do not tolerate the racist and homophobic slurs that were used by the digital intruders into the event tonight," the message said.

This follows the recent Zoom bombings at the Spring 2021 Virtual Involvement Fair as well as during two additional events from the Brandywine commonwealth campus and University Park on Monday.

Rachel Pell, associate vice president for Penn State Strategic Communications, said in a statement that "police are investigating this event and the university is exploring the potential for additional steps it can take to help secure Zoom meetings."

RELATED

Penn State Police investigating two additional Zoom bombings Two Zoom bombings occurred Monday during online diversity events hosted separately by Penn S…