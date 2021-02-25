Penn State Transportation Services launched a new partnership with Zipcar to offer car sharing on campus for students, faculty and staff on Thursday.

The four Zipcar vehicles have designated parking spots in Lot 81 near the Pollock building and Lot 42 near the Nittany Community Center.

According to a press release, Penn State members can join for a discounted membership rate online or through the Zipcar app.

Zipcar is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week for students age 18 and older, and members of the local community age 21 and older. The costs of gas, maintenance, secondary insurance and 180 miles of driving per day are included in a membership rate, according to the press release.

The car-sharing network is partnering with Penn State to work toward sustainability goals of reducing the need for personal vehicles and campus parking spots.

Zipcar is contact free with cleaning protocols for vehicles due to the coronavirus, according to Zipcar’s website. It removes any cars from service that have been exposed to the virus.

