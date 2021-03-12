Yvonne Gaudelius, interim vice president and dean for undergraduate education, will become the official vice president and dean for undergraduate education beginning March 15.

According to Penn State News, Gaudelius has been with Penn State since 1993 as a faculty member. She has served as the associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education since 2007.

Gaudelius is stepping into the position after the retirement of Robert Pangborn in December. She will handle coordination of enrollment management and planning for the 20 commonwealth campuses.

According to Penn State News, Gaudelius has worked within many Penn State initiatives including One Penn State 2025. Additionally, she has served as co-chair of a coronavirus task force aimed at continuity of instruction and enrollment at the university.

“I am excited by this opportunity to lead undergraduate education,” Gaudelius said in a statement. “We are committed to student success and we are looking forward to collaborating with our colleagues across the university to support these efforts and our critical work related to access and affordability.”