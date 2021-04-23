Penn State’s Sunrise Movement, Climate Action and Eco Action held an Earth Day climate strike at the Old Main lawn from 12-1 p.m. Thursday.

The strike was held not only to celebrate the Earth but to shed light on the environmental issues Pennsylvania experiences and the unique position Penn State has to spark change throughout the state.

Speakers such as outgoing University Park Undergraduate Association President Zachary McKay, State College Mayoral Candidate Ezra Nanes and State College Area School District senior Maddie King voiced their opinions on the importance of society's actions on Earth Day.

Between speakers, chants and songs like “Does it Weigh On You?” echoed throughout the Old Main lawn. The song is based on the 1930s song "Which Side Are You On?" written by Florence Reece, which was inspired by a miners' strike, according to the Financial Times.

To start the speeches, McKay (senior-economics) spoke on his actions aimed at making Penn State environmentally friendly during his time in UPUA.

“We did our very best to help further climate action as best as possible through our roles,” McKay said. “We did see it as our primary mission to represent the student body in every way shape and form.”

McKay related the importance of environmental change to the recent injustices in the nation.

“Climate injustice, a lack of climate action, is no different,” McKay said. “Climate change poses many different changes to so many different people. It poses social injustice, it poses racial injustice, even economic injustice.”

Following McKay, Nanes expressed three distinct environmental initiatives he has planned for the State College area.

“First, I want to see the borough and Penn State commit to more aggressive carbon neutrality targets,” Nanes said. “Second, I want to see us leverage the solar power purchase agreement to go to 100% renewable energy. Thirdly, I want to see us partner to create a fully linked bike and bus infrastructure.”

Additionally, Nanes stressed the importance of having honest conversations about the climate and taking immediate action.

“I care a great deal about taking bold action against climate change,” Nanes said.

King then took the stage to discuss statistics about corporations and their influence on the climate.

“The top 100 corporations are responsible for 71% of global emissions,” King said, which she repeated several times.

King also expressed gratitude for the young people at the strike and the support she said she felt when speaking.

Student spectators like Robert Cecchetti, Isabella Colacioppo and Erika Lenhart also voiced their opinions on this event.

Cecchetti (junior-environmental systems) and Colacioppo (junior-environmental systems) said they came to the strike to support the message and the other students involved.

“I wanted to come today to show my support for the climate action they are fighting for,” Cecchetti said. “I usually come to these events.”

Lenhart (sophomore-engineering) said she wanted to understand the issues that take place on campus and to stay educated about things happening at Penn State.

“I think an integral part of being on this campus and understanding the issues here is just coming to listen, even if you are not an important part of the protest,” Lenhart said. “You have to be educated and you have to listen.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+4 Penn State professor, climate scientist Michael Mann fights against climate denialism As the world changes and climate changes with it, one thing has stayed the same for decades …