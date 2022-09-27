Editor’s Note: Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities, and verified through fact-checking, all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are former Penn State students.

Penn State student Jackie Thomann said she “doesn’t look like your typical sorority girl.”

Thomann (senior-secondary education) said she’s not a “skinny little blonde girl,” the image a person assumes a sorority girl looks like, according to Thomann.

Though being a part of greek life was something Thomann said she’s never dreamt of doing, she decided to do it because everyone on her freshman year dorm floor rushed.

Now, vice president of new member education for Sigma Kappa, Thomann said she loves greek life.

Having participated in the rushing process her freshman year, Thomann said rushing was “a lot,” and she was constantly nervous throughout it.

“It's hard to feel like you made connections the first few rounds,” Thomann said. “You feel like you're comparing a girl like yourself to the girl in front of you or behind you.”

Thomann said rushing consisted of talking to girls she didn’t know and answering similar questions over and over again.

During the process, Thomann said she was often insecure about how she looked and if her clothes and makeup were good.

“It's constantly feeling like you're compared,” Thomann said.

Despite some of these feelings, Thomann said she’s never felt that way with her sorority, and she’s had “the best experience with them.”

“These girls care about you so much,” Thomann said.

Since none of her family was a part of greek life, Thomann said she didn’t know what a sorority was, but after finding her sorority she said, “sisterhood is supporting through the highs and lows in your life.”

Throughout the rush process, Thomann said she made time for her friends she made freshman year, and by doing so, it brought her back to life outside of her sorority.

Paige, who wished to remain anonymous in order to be fully transparent regarding the rush process, said her experience in greek life has been “alright” and “strange.”

In the beginning, Paige said the rush process was “super overwhelming” and “very draining” for her.

Paige said recruitment for her was the “epitome of awful,” and she was “absolutely devastated and crushed” when she didn’t receive bids back from certain sororities.

“You want so badly to be wanted, and when you don't get back these sororities that you felt went well and they don’t ask you back, it’s crushing,” Paige said. “You feel so unwanted.”

Despite not receiving a bid through formal recruitment, Paige said she tried again with informal recruitment a week later and ended up receiving the sorority she originally wanted.

Paige said the aspects of rushing that affected her mental health the most was not being asked back by sororities and being “left in the dark.”

It’s similar to being “ghosted,” Paige said, since she never knew why she didn’t get asked back by some sororities.

Paige said one nice thing about the recruitment process was she couldn’t go out.

During the process, Paige said she’d only have school and recruitment to focus on, so she was able to get a lot of her homework done, and at night, she said she sat in bed watching Netflix and was able to relax.

Paige said if anyone is struggling to meet people, rushing is a “great thing to do.”

“At the end of the day, I didn't have the rush experience that is necessarily portrayed,” Paige said. “But a lot of girls do. It works out for a lot of girls.”

Despite her experience, Paige said once she found the sororities she connected with, she went back for them.

“There must be some reason why they want me,” Paige said. “Although all sororities that do drop you, you feel unwanted by them, you do feel wanted by [one].”

Anthony Crescenzo, a member of Delta Theta Sigma since the spring semester of his freshman year, said his greek life experience has been “very positive.”

Being an out-of-state student and coming from a smaller high school, Crescenzo (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said when he first came to Penn State, “it seemed so big and like [he] would never find anybody.”

After joining his fraternity, Crescenzo said he “found his place,” and it ended up being “one of the best decisions” he’s ever made.

Crescenzo said, in a way, the rushing process helped his mental health because for him, there were problems he’d go through where he didn’t have people that “felt like him” until he rushed.

“Once I got to the point where I was comfortable enough with the other members, I knew that I could trust them,” Crescenzo said. “Not just with school stuff but with stuff outside of school, and at the end of the day, they were the friends that were there for you.”

Crescenzo said throughout rushing, he turned to older members for advice, and it was “helpful to know they’ve gone through certain things [he’d] gone through as well.”

“Especially at somewhere like a big state school where you might feel like you can go through and not be remembered, if you want to make lifelong connections, you have somewhere you can go,” Crescenzo said.

Similar to Crescenzo, Emily Roberts said her experience in Sigma Kappa has been a positive one.

Serving as a member on the recruitment analysis committee and the homecoming chair, Roberts (junior-political science and philosophy) said she’s had many professional and personal development opportunities she’s been able to take advantage of.

Roberts said in the beginning of formal sorority recruitment, it was “exciting, really fun and very fast paced.”

However, Roberts said halfway through the rushing process, she noticed her stress and anxiety levels were “through the roof,” and she eventually withdrew from formal recruitment.

“I would leave every day, very overwhelmed and very stressed,” Roberts said. “You really don't get a good indication of, you know, ‘Did we connect well, did they like me?’”

For Roberts, she said the uncertainty got into her head.

After withdrawing from formal recruitment, Roberts said she still wanted to be a part of greek life and decided to do Continuous Open Bidding or informal recruitment.

Roberts said she recommends COB to anyone who gets stressed out easily, experiences mental health issues already or if the process has negatively affected one’s mental health.

During the rush process, Roberts said her support system was her biggest help.

Some nights Roberts said she remembered being so stressed out she barely slept, but with the help of her friends, family, her boyfriend and recruitment counselors or Pi Chis, she started prioritizing her mental health and sleep.

For Roberts, though, “once you find your home in a sorority, it is 100% worth it.”

