Midterm season is in full swing at Penn State, and this fall is the first semester many freshmen and sophomores are taking in-person exams after remote classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Valerie Leiva said her biggest challenge is the atmosphere of in-person testing.

“I’m honestly really anxious because my midterms are in Pollock Testing Center,” Leiva (sophomore-criminology) said. “The atmosphere there is awful.”

Leiva said she finds in-person exams to be more difficult in such an “intimidating” setting.

“I feel like I always do worse with in person than if it were online,” Leiva said. “I can’t do my tests at my own convenience, and I can’t take it in an environment that I’m comfortable in. Sometimes it’s just easier to do them at home.”

Faith DeFeyter also said she feels overwhelmed when taking exams in person.

“I am stressed. I am very stressed. I don’t do well with tests,” DeFeyter (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “I feel like I’m having a lot of trouble managing my time.”

DeFeyter said she found online exams more accommodating in some ways.

“In-person exams are harder because there’s a lot of other people in the room,” DeFeyter said. “Sometimes [online] exams were purposely made harder because of cheating, but some of the things they were doing last year with exams were more helpful for me.”

Abdelrahman Abdelgawad, on the other hand, said in-person exams are easier for him.

“I hated online learning,” Abdelgawad (freshman-computer science) said. “I always got distracted on my laptop or on my phone.”

Abdelgawad said he’s been able to accomplish more through in-person classes.

“Being able to be in person has actually allowed me to focus more,” Abdelgawad said. “I get more work done, which in turn has made exams and tests easier.”

Moreover, Dandre Tillman, said midterm season makes people busier than normal.

“It can be kind of tough — a lot of times they put exams close together,” Tillman (sophomore-meteorology) said. “My one friend had six exams this week. It’s just kind of rough."

Tillman said he prefers in-person exams, similar to Abdelgawad.

“It can vary, but I would say generally, I benefit greatly from being in person,” Tillman said.

Tillman said the return to in-person gatherings, in general, has helped him.

“A lot of stuff last year was closed, so it was hard to get people together,” Tillman said. “It was tough to get anything going in terms of studying groups.”

Angelina Hemsch said she was worried about time management while studying for midterms.

“I’d never taken a college midterm before,” Hemsch (freshman-marketing) said. “Testing here has been a little rough.”

Hemsch acknowledged she might have to give up some fun activities to be academically successful.

“I know I’m going to have to put down my phone, not go to parties and really focus on all of my tests,” Hemsch said. “I think with the right schedule and good time management, I’ll be fine.”

Erik Handel said he has had difficulty both with time management and returning to in-person exams this fall.

“I’m doing terrible right now,” Handel (sophomore-meteorology) said. “It’s just a lot of stuff to juggle — especially being in person,”

Handel said he had to change his time management and study habits once classes were switched back to in person.

“I had a wakeup call,” Handel said. “You just have to prioritize — you can’t slack off.”