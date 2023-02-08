Writer and poet Kwame Alexander made an appearance at Penn State on Tuesday night, discussing his life, career, books and relationships with Penn State students and local teachers on the Heritage Hall stage in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The event, “Kwame Alexander: Pioneering Black History Through Writing,” was hosted in honor of Black History Month by Penn State Student Black Caucus in collaboration with the Penn State Office of Educational Equity free of charge.

Alexander is a well-known educator, publisher and New York Times bestselling author whose newest release is called “The Door of No Return,” according to a release by Penn State Student Black Caucus.

He's a John Newbery Medal winner, an award for distinguished children's literature, which in Alexander’s words are the “Grammys for children’s books,” and a recipient of numerous other awards.

In front of a crowd of around 50 people, sitting on the edge of the stage, Alexander touched on his childhood in a lighthearted and conversational manner. For Alexander, who was immersed in literature growing up, being a writer wasn’t a choice.

“My parents were writers… I was forced to read and write a lot,” he said. “So I don’t think I naturally found writing or decided I want to do it, it just sort of happened. I think that my parents have a lot to do with it so much that my father to this day demands royalties from my book sales.”

Reflecting on his time at his alma mater Virginia Tech, Alexander recalled navigating his relationship with his then professor — writer and activist Nikki Giovanni, who he deemed “one of the most renowned poets living and in our history.” Alexander said their relationship was off to a rough start with him getting C’s in Giovanni’s classes.

“She said ‘Kwame, I can teach you how to write, but I can’t teach you how to be interesting,’” Alexander said. “So I wrote this play, it was about all the things that were wrong with my professor Nikki Giovanni… I had the nerve to then cast actors, direct the play and produce it.”

Despite their differences, Alexander said his friendship with Giovanni started when she appeared at one of his book signs at James Madison University five years after he graduated, and it blossomed when Alexander was asked to write a poem to be published in Giovanni’s book, “Grand Fathers: Reminiscences, Poems, Recipes and Photos of the Keepers of Our Traditions”

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been paid for my writing. And now I’m thinking, maybe, I’m starting to feel a little bit guilty about the play,” Alexander said. “I’m still trying to be this writer that I saw every day for three years at the front of my class.”

Doris Germain, Penn State Student Black Caucus fundraising chair and co-organizer, said she was inspired after seeing Alexander in person.

“I was interested in learning more about [Alexander’s] stories and experiences, especially with it being Black History Month and recognizing Black excellence,” Germain (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “Honestly, I feel inspired to continue on my journey and to continue whatever goals I have.”

Attendee Dayo Olorunnisola echoed Germain’s sentiments and said while she’s not familiar with Alexander’s work, she wants to hear his point of view.

“I’m a writer as well so I really like to hear other writers’ perspectives on the craft and on the work that they produce, especially a Black writer, I think that’s always cool to see,” Olorunnisola (sophomore-international politics) said. “And I love that Penn State is platforming and giving him a chance to talk.”

When asked about the importance of representation in literature, Alexander yielded the mic to his friend and illustrator for his book “An American Story,” Dare Coulter. Coulter said representation to her is more than an idea — it’s what dictates possibility.

“When Barack Obama was elected president, there was a whole generation of kids that for the first time… understands that a president could be a Black person, and there wasn’t this mental thing to get over because presidents have never been black,” Coulter said. “When you are an example of something for someone, particularly someone who looks like you, you become a point of possibility.”

“Representation is important because it shows us all that we overcome, and it shows individual people that their stories are valid, and they matter," Coulter said. "So [it’s] important because someone who sees themselves in you can say, ‘Hey, these things are possible because that’s me right there.'"

