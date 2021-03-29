Think for a moment about famous Penn State alumni — maybe Keegan-Michael Key or Rick Santorum comes to mind. Penn State boasts one of the most extensive alumni networks in the world, with 726,141 total alumni worldwide as of July 1, 2020.

But many successful Penn State alums have been women who have used their time at the university to build successful and impactful careers. In honor of Women’s History Month, here are five alumnae to remember when considering the strides women have made over Penn State’s 166-year history.

Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters is a reporter and broadcast journalist who graduated from Penn State in 1988. She is now an assignment reporter for ESPN and has covered the Olympics, Women’s Final Four in basketball, the NBA Finals and Monday Night Football.

She also played on the Penn State Lady Lions basketball team, despite being only 5-foot-2. Salters remains the shortest player in Penn State’s history.

Patricia Woertz

Patricia Woertz, who studied accounting at Penn State in the class of 1974, was the chairman and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland — a multinational food processing corporation — from 2006 to 2014.

In 2009, she was named the third most powerful woman by Fortune Magazine, and in 2014, Forbes included her as one of the most powerful women in business. Woertz continued to serve as chairman of ADM’s board before retiring in late 2015.

Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer, a broadcast journalism major, is best known for co-hosting ABC’s Good Morning America, but she was also a nationally ranked competitive diver who was named an All-American Athlete before graduating in 1991.

Spencer joined ABC as a national correspondent in 1999 and launched her own production company, DuffKat media, in 2018.

Ali Krieger

Ali Krieger played soccer for Penn State from 2003-2006, helping the Nittany Lions win four straight Big Ten championship matches.

After graduating, she trained in Frankfurt, Germany, with one of the top club teams in the world. Krieger was named to the 2011 Women’s National Team and helped it qualify for the World Cup.

Now, she plays on The Orlando Pride, a professional women’s soccer team based in Florida.

Louise Goeser

Louise Goeser is a businesswoman and the CEO of LKG Enterprises, a firm she founded in 2018.

She received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and she has previously served as vice president of quality for Ford Motor Company, where she worked for almost a decade. While at Ford, she attracted $5 billion in investments and created 12,000 jobs.

Goeser has also served as the CEO of Siemens Mexico, an engineering firm, and on the board of directors for Watts Water Technologies, a water and heating systems manufacturer.