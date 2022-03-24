Twenty-seven-year-old Amanda Atkinson said despite being “old enough to be their babysitter,” she still experiences “infantilization” and “condescension” from her younger male classmates in Penn State Law.

Atkinson (graduate-law), president of the Jewish Law Students Association, said she’s “public-interest based” and wants to be “helping people.”

“I’ve done a little work in civil rights, criminal defense, and this summer, I’m interning at Centre Safe — the women’s domestic abuse shelter,” Atkinson said. “I’m thinking right now toward family law, and I want to help abuse victims divorce their terrible spouses and start recovering their life.”

In the classroom, however, Atkinson said she regularly runs into issues of “belittling” with her male classmates.

“Some of it is that there are boys in our classes who laugh at people during class,” Atkinson said. “There is one classmate that stutters, and every single time they would speak, you would hear someone in the back row laughing.”

Overall, Atkinson said she believes most of the issues women face come from “sexist tendencies” to “baby” women, especially in the law field — which Atkinson said has a lot of “condescension, ego and pride.”

“I do feel very juvenilized in this field. I feel like a lot of people treat me like a kid,” Atkinson said. “It’s frustrating because I am a grownup, I am an adult, I have been working since I was 14 years old and I know what I’m doing.”

As for how the environment could be improved, Atkinson said Penn State Law should require more courses that educate students on “women and minorities in the legal field.”

“We don’t have a required course on racism. We don’t have any mandatory courses on sexism within the law,” Atkinson said. “These are things people are not going to sign up for on their own. People who don’t care are not going to care, but they can at least be educated — unfortunately if we have to do it forcefully — but they’ll at least be able to move on into the legal world knowing the proper ways to interact and not cause problems.”

Penn State Law offers classes like “Human Rights, Intersectionality, & the Law,” “Critical Race and Feminist Legal Theory Seminar” and “Law and Sexuality,” but they’re not required.

President of Penn State’s Women’s Law Caucus Amanda Carrizales said she has experienced similar “frustrating” conditions — especially when completing group work with classmates.

“There was a male who was in there who was like, ‘No, this is what we should do,’ and taking over the whole conversation, even though it was supposed to be a group collab,” Carrizales (graduate-law) said. “I was like, ‘Hey, I appreciate your insight, but I don’t think that’s the right answer. I think it’s this.’ I feel like it shouldn’t have been that aggressive.”

To better Penn State Law, she said the school should work to create environments where “everyone feels welcome.”

"At Penn State Law, we are deeply committed to being a welcoming and inclusive environment for every member of our community and combating bias and inequality wherever it exists,” its website said.

Beyond that, Carrizales said it’s important for students and professors to hold others accountable and teach law in a way that examines the impacts of race and gender.

“We need to call out the people we see who put down women, people of color and other marginalized groups,” Carrizales said. “And then with cases, race has to do with certain things or gender has to do with certain things, and [professors] won’t address the elephant in the room — even though that is something they should be talking about.”

For President of Black Law Students Association Sidnee McDonald, she said her experiences as a woman are “contingent on her experiences as a Black woman.”

McDonald (graduate-law) said one of her biggest issues comes from the lack of representation of Black women within law careers.

“We have [five full-time] Black faculty members,” McDonald said. “My first year of law school, I had no Black faculty.”

According to Penn State Law Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Shoba Wadhia, Penn State Law is “committed every day and into the future to advancing equity and inclusion at Penn State Law and in the legal academy generally.”

“We have made important progress on the concrete action steps from 2020 and beyond,” Wadhia said.

According to Wadhia, Penn State Law has established a concentration in “Race, Equity and the Law,” developed a pilot course that “explores the intersection between law and (in)equity,” established scholarships for “underrepresented students, including ​​the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide financial support to a rising second-year or third-year student who is a member of the Black Law Students Association.”

The school has also implemented “implicit bias and equity education in the first-year student orientation,” developed “bias training for faculty, staff and students,” ​​and “organized workshops or broader discussions about equity and race,” according to Wadhia.

McDonald pointed to Penn State Law’s Minority Mentor Program — which pairs professionals in the field with minority students. According to McDonald, the program has been “very helpful.”

“They give knowledge of what to expect in the workplace,” McDonald said. “Should I straighten my hair? Can I wear my natural hair? This is something non-women of color need to consider.”

For McDonald, a lack of understanding of race in law school comes from the fact roughly 2% of all attorneys are Black women.

This makes her come face-to-face with racism in the classroom, she said.

“We’re reading racist laws, racist opinions, and there are classmates saying problematic things,” McDonald said.

After graduation, McDonald said she expects insensitivity and misunderstanding in the law industry.

“It’s going to be my reality,” McDonald said.

As for how Penn State Law could improve the environment to be more welcoming for women and students of color, McDonald stressed the importance of representation in faculty — especially when it comes to recruiting diverse students.

“Penn State does a great job of recruiting by waiving all application fees,” McDonald said. “Hiring more women of color in the faculty would draw in more people. That was one of the biggest things I looked for when looking into law schools — how many women of color were part of the faculty.”

