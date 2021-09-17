Waking up on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1996, many Penn State students went about their day, not knowing the university’s atmosphere would change dramatically when 19-year-old Jillian Robbins opened fire on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn at approximately 9:34 a.m.

On this day, unsuspecting college students became victims of tragedy — not only through physical wounds but also through emotional scars.

From Robbins’ hiding spot — within the bushes on the corner of the HUB lawn — shots rang out through the air, which witnesses described as a resonating “pop, pop, pop” sound, similar to fireworks.

At least five shots rang out in Happy Valley before Robbins was stopped by a local student — one who the community said demonstrated bravery in intervening before harm could be spread further.

“This is before any of the school shootings became a thing, so this is not exactly on anyone’s mind as something that might be happening. I assumed they were just big-a-- fireworks,” Brendon Malovrh, a then-senior aerospace engineering student who witnessed and helped stop the shooting, said in a previous interview with The Daily Collegian.

Unfortunately, there were no fireworks to be seen — only gunshots.

On this day, 21-year-old Melanie Spalla, a senior who was finishing her journalism degree at Penn State, died.

A bullet entered her back and exited through her neck, which killed her instantly.

Spalla walked her typical trek through the HUB lawn after her morning Spanish class — as many college students did daily in 1996 and still do in 2021 — unaware of the danger located yards away from her.

Nicholas Mensah — a Ghana native who was then residing in Philadelphia and studied business at Penn State — was also wounded during the shooting as he was traveling along a walkway between the HUB lawn and the Health and Human Development Building.

The bullet passed through Mensah’s left abdomen, causing him to collapse immediately. A female student walking directly in front of Mensah — named Holly Garlitz — dragged Mensah to safety behind a nearby bush.

At the time of the shooting, Garlitz was an undergraduate student majoring in elementary and kindergarten education.

In the midst of the shooting, nurses, students and professors from the nearby Nursing Sciences Building appeared on scene to help Mensah until he could be transported to the then-Centre Community Hospital — which is now Mount Nittany Medical Center — Malovrh said.

Mensah survived the shooting. However, during his initial time in the Centre Community Hospital, his condition was labeled as critical, hospital spokeswoman Donna Williams said in a release after the shooting.

After his hour and a half long operation, his condition improved and was updated to “fair” by hospital doctors, the release said.

Two subsequent bullets also grazed the backpacks of William Mocker and Kerry Butler, both of whom were students trying to escape the HUB lawn after the shooting began.

Like many other students worrying about survival and falling into a fight-or-flight response, Mocker and Butler were trying to avoid getting hit by the bullets flying around them.

According to reports, they said they didn’t realize how close they came to the bullets until later that day.

Both students found bullet holes in their backpacks upon returning to their dorms, and the physical bullets were located by police in nearby buildings during the investigation.

Malovrh, who was expecting to see fireworks as he walked between the northwest to the southwest side of the HUB lawn, said he instead was met with Robbins kneeling on a tarp within the bushes with a 7mm Mauser rifle in her hands.

“This was pre-Columbine — school shootings were not a thing at this point. It just wasn’t on anyone’s mind as a potential [incident] that could happen,” Malovrh said.

The only reference point Malovrh said he had for mass shootings was the Texas Tower shooting of 1966, where Charles Witman fired his weapon on the University of Texas campus.

When Malovrh made eye contact with Robbins, he said they just stared at each other for “a good two-to-three seconds,” until Malovrh said he realized “that’s a rifle in her hands — she’s been shooting people.”

As Robbins loaded a second ammunition magazine into her rifle, Malovrh said he wrestled it away from her grip — a decision which caused many community members to call him a “hero.”

Later on, after the incident, Malovrh said he learned he came closer to death than he thought.

He said Robbins failed to close the bolt of her gun in the midst of loading the most recent round, which prohibited the weapon from firing and “very likely” instantly killing him.

After confiscating the rifle from Robbins’ grip, Malovrh said he was met with a different weapon — a foot-long hunting knife — which Robbins also had in her possession. They ended up in a tussle as Malovrh tried to avoid getting stabbed.

Malovrh, who had four years of experience in martial arts training, said he remembers thinking, “I know how to defend against [a] downward stabby knife.”

However, Malovrh said he didn’t have to use his martial arts experience to disarm her.

During their scuffle, Malovrh said Robbins accidently stabbed herself in the thigh, which disoriented her enough for Malovrh to get the upper hand, disarm her and later apply “basic first aid” to stop Robbins’ bleeding.

“There’s a fine line between bravery and stupidity, and I’m pretty sure I crossed it,″ Malovrh said in the days after the incident.

Looking back, Malovrh said the shooting was “very, very fast” in that “you respond in whatever your natural method of responding to something” is.

While conversing with Robbins amid providing first aid, Malovrh said “she was so incredibly stressed she was in a calm place.”

When the police arrived, Malovrh said only a couple minutes had passed between the initial time gunshots rang out and the time she was restrained in handcuffs.

According to Malovrh, a majority of students were still in class during the shooting, limiting the number of people walking on the HUB lawn.

“It would have been impossible to miss if people were as densely packed as they are between classes,” Malovrh said. “So from that perspective, we are extremely lucky that she decided to begin shooting at a time while everyone was in class and the paths were sparsely populated.”

Malovrh said he believes he was lucky because he diverged from his usual walking path — which would have been Robbins’ target path” — and was instead heading to breakfast at the HUB on a separate, posterior path.

Current Assistant Police Chief Bill Moerschbacher III was one of the first officers on the scene of the shooting, along with former Penn State Police Chief Thomas Harmon.

According to Moerschbacher, Penn State’s University Police and Public Safety acted as both the lead agency and investigating agency for the case.

Although other agencies responded to assist that day, Moerschbacher said the situation concluded quickly due to Malovrh’s intervention.

Current Deputy Chief Tom Sowerby of the University Police and Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Unit also responded to the HUB lawn area upon learning of the shooting.

He said via email he was working as a detective in his office within the Eisenhower Parking Deck when he heard the news.

According to Sowerby, the police had “very limited details” when they first arrived on the scene, but once police took Robbins into custody, the investigation began, he said.

“This type of crime had not happened at Penn State [before], and a female shooter was very rare to encounter,” Sowerby said.

Sowerby said police conducted over 100 individual interviews, and the crime scene was “expanded to a window along College Avenue and an apartment balcony on Beaver Avenue” due to bullet ricochets.

From the arraignment until the sentencing, the case experienced “intense media attention,” as the community was on “high alert” and in complete “shock,” Sowerby said.

Robbins received a 30- to 60-year prison sentence after being charged with third-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. She will be up for parole in 2028.

During her trial, Robbins’ defense team revealed she suffered from mental illness and went to the HUB lawn with the intent to commit suicide.

While Robbins was not a Penn State student, she grew up in the State College area and was familiar with the university’s campus.

Following the incident, many of her acquaintances described her as having a history of mental health issues.

According to a report, Robbins’ psychiatric diagnoses included depression, borderline personality disorder, dysthymic disorder, dissociative disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Despite the commotion outside, some students attending classes and studying in nearby buildings said they didn’t instantly realize a shooting was happening in such close proximity.

Many students recollected studying without taking concern to the gunshot-like noises — believing the loud, disruptive noises resulted from “rifle practice” or “construction,” as student Tom Cioccio said in a previous interview after the shooting.

Following the shooting, a vigil was held in memory of Spalla and a scholarship was created in memory of her life.

Former Penn State President Graham B. Spanier addressed the Penn State community following the tragedy, saying that while he could not “explain why this happened,” he did know the Penn State community “must honor Melanie by remembering her and by gathering strength in our lives from the joy for life she displayed in hers."

Two years after the shooting, Spalla’s parents filed a lawsuit against various defendants — including therapists, Robbins’ father and Penn State — arguing the therapists should have acknowledged and addressed Robbins as a threat and university security was neglectful in protecting students.

The judge ruled Penn State and Robbins’ father could not be held liable for the shooting, since students walked by Robbins without noticing the weapon, and the father was unknowledgeable of his daughter’s mental ailments.

Change inevitably came to Penn State’s campus after the tragedy struck.

Malovrh said the event became a “huge stressor on campus,” as people spread the coinage that “the Happy Valley façade has been shattered.”

Despite the challenges and emotional distress possessed by some students, Malovrh said “people go back to normal a lot faster than [they] feel okay with,” and it felt “strange that things weren’t stranger.”

In the days following the shooting, “the campus itself was the same place, but people felt weird about it being the same place,” Malovrh said.

Since the shooting was a one-day situation, Malovrh said this understanding helped alleviate some community members’ mental turmoil.

Reflecting on the event 25 years later, Malovrh said he believes knowing this part of university history allows community members to realize tragedies have happened at other universities and will likely again, considering the current state of culture.

Malovrh said learning from the past allows schools and universities like Penn State to better prepare for crises in the future — both in terms of law enforcement response and mental health offering.

“Handling [a crisis] in the moment is fine if you need to do something in the moment, but it’s a hell of a lot better to do it ahead of time so there’s no moment to begin with,” Malovrh said.

For Penn State University Police, the department experienced an enhancement in training along with implementation of new policy and weaponry, according to Sowerby.

In the time directly after the incident, Sowerby said the department increased “high visibility foot and mobile patrols” on campus, adopted active shooter training programs and increased equipment.

According to Sowerby, an “acquisition of ballistic body armor and automatic weapons” occurred to help the department in its preparations for any other “incidents of this nature” in the future.

The situation led to “an overall heightened awareness surrounding active shooter incidents,” Sowerby said.

Moerschbacher said these changes were put into effect to “help prevent” future incidents and help the department be “better prepared to respond to an active attack incident.”

Over the last 25 years, Moerschbacher said similar events have transpired across the country, which have only heightened university leaders and police agencies’ mindfulness of potential risks.

According to Moerschbacher, Penn State has taken “many preventative steps to help keep our communities safe” by implementing different programs and systems, such as the PSUAlert emergency notification system.

Moerschbacher said the university has also offered the Penn State Active Attacker Response Program — Run, Hide, Fight — which educates community members on appropriate responses for active attacker situations.

Besides those programs, Moerschbacher also said the Behavioral Threat Management Team works to effectively encourage the local community to “report concerning behavior they may observe on campus,” so people can receive the necessary support and resources they need.

According to Sowerby, the Behavioral Threat Management Team was one of many services Penn State’s Student Affairs implemented following the shooting.

He said the team was “adopted” through a partnership with Penn State, University Police and Public Safety and Student Affairs after the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007.

Sowerby said he believes the HUB shooting is an event the community reflects on every year and has greatly changed aspects of Penn State — including the newer aforementioned policies.

“It reminds me how fragile human life is and that bad things can happen anywhere,” Sowerby said.

Despite having minimal connection to Penn State except living in the area, Robbins still chose to come onto campus that morning in the rain and with a rifle under her poncho, Sowerby said.

“We all have an important role in keeping each other safe — and in reporting suspicious or unhealthy behaviors,” Sowerby said. “We have to further support our mental health professionals and law enforcement agencies to have ongoing training so that they may respond to and deal with unpredictable and dangerous behaviors and situations.”

Many other organizations were directly involved and impacted by the incident — including the university’s primary mental health center.

Following the shooting, Senior Director for Counseling and Psychological Services at the time, Dennis Heitzmann, said the center established trauma centers around campus in the immediate vicinity of those who were impacted and observed the shooting.

“This was a rare event out of the usual realm of honest reality, and that can shake you,” Heitzmann said. “Sometimes, [the] individuals we think are intact and managing may [actually] be struggling themselves.”

Heitzmann said he witnessed the above scenario within his own staff, who “put their own feelings on hold temporarily” to help the afflicted. He said they later dealt with their own trauma and emotions once things “settled down” and community members were helped.

In the hours and days that followed, CAPS staff opened various centers and postvention meetings around campus — even in on-campus residence halls and classrooms — to help individuals struggling to process their trauma, Heitzmann said.

Many students sought aid from CAPS through walk-in appointments, but Heitzmann said the “implications and the emotional reactions” to events like these sometimes emerge later — “sometimes days, sometimes weeks.”

Comparing crisis intakes at CAPS during the recording period of Aug. 23 through Oct. 9, the reports increased from 57 students in 1995 to 103 students in 1996, the year of the shooting, according to Heitzmann.

Heitzmann said he’d never been “prouder” of his staff than during the response amid the shooting as they stepped up to “throw a blanket of support and security across campus.”

“There is much to be learned by what happened back then, and I’d like to believe that the university is in a better place than it was back then because we’re more aware and vigilant to things that could occur on our campus,” Heitzmann said. “We’ve always been attending to these potential crises, but since then, I think we’ve only gotten even better at being able to mobilize in a critical event.”

Heitzmann said the HUB lawn shooting “shook” campus, especially since the last homicide on campus occurred in 1969 — 27 years before — and occurred in the stacks of the Pattee Library.

Without any fatalities on campus in the 27-year time period, Heitzmann said Happy Valley felt a “sense of serenity around it” because it was — in a way — “isolated from other [negative] things that were happening around the world.”

He said this made the shooting even more “unimaginable” for many State College residents.

Following the tragic incident, Heitzmann said CAPS became a “more prominent member of the university’s offerings to students” as the community began to understand the importance of emotional wellbeing.

As the anniversary approaches, Heitzmann said anyone requiring aid for their mental health should “confide” in a trustworthy individual and “never hesitate to seek help,” especially through the CAPS website.

“It wasn’t just about how we dealt with the event as an institution,” Heitzmann said. “It was also about how the institution stepped up, subsequently, and began to provide meaningful support beyond what we already had at CAPS.”

