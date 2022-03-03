Going to Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center during the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, one could see students gathering — collaborating on projects, watching the news on its various TVs and viewing the Olympic curling tournament..

Each year, Nittany Valley Curling Club founder Mark Lachendro said he sees an uptick in interest in curling immediately following the beginning of the Winter Olympics.

“We’ve had more contacts — more people reaching out to us — in the last two months than we’ve had for the prior two years,” Lachendro said. “It’s that it’s very visible, and the Olympics has really helped that.”

According to Lachendro, the success of the U.S. men’s curling team gives even more coverage to the sport. The team ended up in fourth place overall after the tournament, just shy of a medal.

The club, however, provides a space for those with an interest to “get started.”

“We will announce [Learn-to-Curl],” Lachendro said. “A Learn-to-Curl is the opportunity to come out and go try it. We’ll teach you everything you need to know — you just dress for ice skating and bring clean shoes, and we’ll take you from there.”

Curling Club Vice President Chris McMullen moved from Canada to State College seven years ago and searched for local curling organizations to become involved in.

According to McMullen, there were no local curling clubs available.

“Eventually, I stumbled into [Lachendro] who was trying to start up a club, and when he got going, I said, ‘Let me see if I can help out and be supportive,’” McMullen said. “Slowly it took on legs of its own — we’re up and going, and we’re having a great time.”

McMullen said he finds the game to be “very approachable,” and it has many benefits for those involved.

“It’s fun. There’s the camaraderie of it,” McMullen said. “There’s a lot of strategy involved — I think people that don’t understand the game don’t understand how much strategy goes into playing the game. If you’re a sweeper, it can be a lot of exercise.”

The sport of curling also has great diversity in age, gender and physical ability, according to McMullen.

“There was an 11-year-old girl that came out. She had a great time, and she was good. I’ve also played with curlers who were well into their 80s,” McMullen said. “They have things — for example stick leagues — which is where there’s a specialized stick that goes on the handle of a curling rock to push it, and there are also wheelchair leagues.”

Member of the club Amy Parsons grew up in upstate New York and said she was always “fascinated” by the Winter Olympics.

“They had curling as a demonstration sport in 1988,” Parsons said. “I thought it was a really neat sport.”

It wasn’t until the 2019 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts that Parsons finally got involved with the sport through Nittany Valley Curling Club.

“[The festival] had a [Learn-to-Curl], and I brought my son,” Parsons said. “I was hooked after I did the [Learn-to-Curl] session.”

Parsons stressed the club and the overall sport of curling are “for everyone.”

Students who want to get involved can find Learn-to-Curl events on the Nittany Valley Curling Club Facebook page or join one of the practices, which are held Sundays at the Pegula Ice Arena Community Rink from 8:30-10:30 p.m. throughout the spring semester.

“[The club] is for anyone who wants to try curling,” Parsons said. “It’s a very inclusive club, for sure.”

