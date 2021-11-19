Winner, winner, turkey dinner | Penn State Poultry Science Club hosts annual turkey sale

For this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, Penn State’s Poultry Science Club is helping community members set their dinner tables with its annual locally sourced turkey sale.

Brooke Kline, president of the Poultry Science Club, said the club acts as a “bridge” between college students and the poultry science field. Because Penn State has a poultry farm, Kline (senior-animal science) said club members are able to get a lot of “hands-on” experience, and the annual turkey sale is just one example.

Kline said the turkey sale serves as the club’s biggest fundraiser, and Jonathan Nace, the turkey harvest co-chair, said this year’s turkey count is around 350.

Compared to past years when the club only offered the sale on the Monday before Thanksgiving, Nace (senior-animal science) said his year’s sale dates are this Sunday and Monday to “accommodate for a couple more” customers.

Past turkey sales didn’t just hail customers from Penn State but also from farther states, Kline said. This year, the formatting of the sale is different from previous sales due to the coronavirus pandemic — with the addition of an order form.

With the order form, people can sign up for time slots either Sunday or Monday to pick up their turkey at Penn State’s poultry farm. Nace said this new process takes “a little more preparation,” but due to the pandemic and a change in location of the actual sale, the club had to limit the number of customers picking up their turkeys at a given time.

The club gets its turkeys from John Boney, an assistant professor of poultry science in Penn State’s Department of Animal Science. Boney said his relationship with the Poultry Science Club started when he began working at Penn State four years ago.

“I think it is a wonderful event,” Boney said. “The work that the students put into making a very nice product for the community is really what a poultry science club is really about.”

From start to sale, the club handles packaging of the 350 turkeys. Nace said Penn State has its own meat processing lab, which allows club members to sign up in hour increments to package the turkeys in Penn State-owned facilities.

“We process [the turkeys] over three days,” Nace said. “We start at five in the morning, and then, we have the sign-up sheet going until five that afternoon.”

While processing the birds, Nace said the club separates the liver, heart and neck to then include it in the final packaging the next day — where the turkeys get shrink-wrapped.

“I think a lot of people enjoy what we do here,” Nace said. “Even though they could go to the grocery store and probably get a turkey for cheaper, they want that connection to the college and helping the kids with their education. It’s cool to be a part of that.”

