Spring break is a staple of the college experience, providing a getaway for Penn State students in the middle of the spring semester. The week typically allows time for decompressing from schoolwork and classes.

In an attempt to limit student travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State announced on Oct. 4, 2020 there would be no spring break this academic year.

Instead, the university delayed the start of the spring semester by one week to allow for students to complete their pre-arrival coronavirus testing. In addition, the university implemented three wellness days on Feb. 9, March 11 and April 7 in lieu of spring break.

While wellness days are meant to provide a day of relaxation, many Penn State students have differing opinions on their effectiveness.

Son Nguyen said the university should have kept spring break.

“It’s not like the spring break is stopping anything,” Nguyen (junior-computer science) said. “If people want to go home, they are still going to go home with everything mostly being virtual.”

Nguyen said wellness days aren’t effective for him, because they’re only one day off in the middle of the week as opposed to a weeklong break.

“Spring break gives you seven days to take it easy and not really do work, but — these wellness days — you are given one day off, and you still have assignments due within the next couple of days,” Nguyen said.

Leah Bodinger said she would have preferred a full week of spring break as well but understands the importance of not traveling.

“I haven't really had a real [wellness day],” Bodinger (sophomore-food science) said.

Bodinger said she has a chemistry lab during the next wellness day on March 11 and had to work on the previous one on Feb. 9.

Ethan Smith and Katherine Balay said they thought the wellness days were just another day to catch up on schoolwork instead of a day to focus on mental health.

Smith (sophomore-political science and Italian) said he is normally doing schoolwork since the wellness days are during the middle of the week and in place of class time.

“I think they are a Band-Aid on bigger wounds,” Smith said. “Only one off day [a month] for losing five to seven off days is a big deal and leaves a lot to be desired, especially for students’ mental health and homework.”

Balay (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said her professors post asynchronous lectures for her to watch, and she’ll end up doing homework most of the day.

“I’m not sure that us going back a week later was the best option [for mental health]. I'm sure a spring break would have been better,” Balay said.

Sophie Rodriguez said she understands why the university canceled spring break, but she thinks wellness days are not effective by themselves.

“Because of the way distance learning is set up… it is not the most effective way to give people the break they need,” Rodriguez (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

Kaylee Wilson said she wishes there were more wellness days implemented into the spring semester.

“I think it can be helpful if you use it the right way and try to detach from school and relax,” Wilson (senior-psychology) said. “But I think giving more in a row instead of random days throughout the week would have been more of a break.”

For Danielle Lane, the wellness day was nice for sitting in bed all day.

“Just [taking] the day… to lay and sit in bed is effective for anyone,” Lane (freshman-political science) said, “especially when we are used to waking up early for classes anyway.”