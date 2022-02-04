For Evelyn and Jim Piazza, Feb. 4, 2022, marks five years since the death of their son, Timothy Piazza, a then-sophomore at Penn State who was going through Beta Theta Pi’s fraternity initiation process.

“Tim was a happy, goofy guy… he had a big heart and would never let anything bad happen to anyone,” Jim, Timothy’s father, said.

Timothy died due to a fractured skull and lacerated spleen — injuries he suffered during initiation night for the pledges of Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter on Feb. 2, 2017.

During the night, Timothy — under pressure from the brothers — consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell 15 feet head-first down the stairs to the fraternity’s basement, according to The Daily Collegian’s timeline report of the incident.

According to PennLive, Timothy and the other pledges took part in “The Gauntlet” as part of their initiation process — which included having to collectively finish a bottle of vodka, as well as beer and bagged wine.

PennLive cited a brother who told police “The Gauntlet” process took about two minutes.

At 10:47 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2017, Timothy was carried up the steps by four brothers after the fall, He was limp with a bruise on his abdomen and unresponsive.

Timothy’s blood alcohol content was between 0.27 and 0.35 at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2017, according to the Collegian.

Within the next 24 hours, Timothy fell at least twice more and was seen twitching and vomiting.

Brothers had sat on Timothy’s legs, slapped him in the face and struck him in the abdomen, leaving him on the floor until he was found behind the fraternity’s basement bar at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2017.

It wasn’t until 10:48 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2017, that someone called 911, which was made by Beta Theta Pi brother Ryan McCann — who didn’t tell the dispatcher Timothy had fallen down the stairs the previous night when describing the emergency at hand.

Timothy was then pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2017 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“He had no idea how well he was thought of,” Evelyn said, as there were around 2,500 people at Timothy’s wake.

Since the death of their son, Evelyn and Jim have lobbied to change legislation and raise awareness of the dangers of hazing.

“It’s been five years since Tim died, and there has been no letting up on [the Piazza’s] pursuit of change,” Tom Kline, the Piazza family attorney, said. “[They] have made this what undoubtedly will be a lifelong pursuit.”

Of the fraternity brothers, 18 had charges originally filed against them in May 2017 for their individual alleged roles in the death of Timothy. Preliminary hearings then lasted throughout June, July and August in 2017.

According to the Collegian, the list of brothers criminally charged in 2017 include Beta Theta Pi Chapter President Brendan Young, Pledge Master Daniel Casey, Jonah Neuman, Nick Kubera, Michael Bonatucci, Gary Dibileo, Luke Visser and Joe Sala. Michael Angelo Schiavone, Craig Heimer, Lars Kenyon, Parker Jax Yochim, Ed Gilmartin, McCann, Lucas Rockwell, Braxton Becker, Ryan Foster and Joseph Ems were also charged.

The Penn State Alpha Upsilon chapter of the Beta Theta Pi national fraternity was also charged that May with involuntary manslaughter — which was eventually dropped — as well as for hazing and furnishing alcohol.

On Sept. 1, 2017, Centre County Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair dropped the most severe charges, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and simple assault against various individuals.

In March and September 2018, the Attorney General’s office refiled some of the charges initially filed by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office but all major charges were then dismissed again.

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors in one of the preliminary trials of the case in 2017 told the jury that fraternity brother Becker erased security footage of the hazing ritual because “he knew the footage would be damaging.”

In November 2017, the deleted video coverage from the basement of the fraternity was recovered by the FBI, and charges were filed for at least nine new individuals who had not yet been charged, as well as additional charges to previously charged individuals.

On May 30, 2019, Becker was found guilty of one count of hindering apprehension and was sentenced in August 2019 to a $5,000 fine, two-year probation and 100 hours of community service.

These new charges brought the total to approximately 25 fraternity brothers with charges — some unrelated to Timothy’s case but related to other pledge class members being initiated that night.

William Brennan, Ems’ defense attorney, was involved with the case since Ems’ first preliminary hearing.

“It was a tremendous, unspeakable tragedy, but I argue that my client was not criminally liable, and that argument was successful,” Brennan said.

Of the fraternity brothers charged, 17 pled guilty from 2018-19.

In April 2019, Visser, Kurczewski, Bonatucci and Sala — who were a part of the 17 who pled guilty — were all sentenced in the Centre County Courthouse, according to CNN.

Visser was sentenced to two to six months in jail and a two-year probation.

Kurczewski was sentenced to three to nine months in jail and a one-year probation.

Bonatucci was sentenced to 30-60 days in jail and a one-year probation.

Sala was sentenced to a three to six month house arrest and a two-year probation.

Less than two weeks later, Kubera and Neuman were sentenced to 60 days and nine months of house arrest, respectively.

The four brothers who had jail sentences were also given fines and time in community service, but all three jail sentences were later amended to house arrest by Centre County Court of Common Pleas Judge Brian Marshall.

It was discouraging for Jim to see the jail sentences amended.

“A number of them got sentenced, some to jail, but nobody has seen the inside of the jail cell,” Jim said. “It was disappointing.”

Evelyn, Timothy’s mother, felt similar about the drop in the sentences’ severity, especially with the “abundance of evidence” provided in the case.

“It’s not like we’re all for throwing people in jail, but we need people to see jail time in order for there to create a deterrent to future bad behavior,” Evelyn said.

Two brothers are currently awaiting hearings — Young and Casey, as they both still face misdemeanor charges in trial. Kline said the hearings were held off because appeals were pending in both cases, and according to Evelyn, the court system became “backed up” partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Young faces the following charges — tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors, as well as unlawful acts relative to liquor. Casey also faces these charges, as well as consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Brennan said he hopes Kline will be able to bring some good to the case when the two fraternity brothers are expected to go to trial later in 2022. The trial was supposed to take place in July 2022 but is being rescheduled.

“He is a very confident and talented lawyer, and I’m sure that his client’s family would like to see changes made, so perhaps tragedies in the future may be averted,” Brennan said.

Despite prior disappointments in court, Jim said he hopes “a fair trial with all the evidence is allowed to be presented.”

Separate from the criminal lawsuit, the Piazza family brought a civil lawsuit to Judge Matthew Brann of the United States District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania in 2019 against each of the brothers individually, which have not been settled so far.

The Piazza family had settled with Penn State in the form of monetary damages and safety reforms before the onset of the civil suit, according to Kline.

Kline said the brothers are being civilly charged with negligence and conspiracy — meaning all of the brothers involved acted in concert with one another.

The civil lawsuits’ purposes are “to seek individual responsibility and individual accountability” of all of the brothers involved — resulting in monetary damages, according to Kline.

“There are many steps left in the criminal and civil process, which will end up writing the more complete book on the subject of the measure of justice in which the Piazzas have obtained through both the criminal and civil justice system,” Kline said.

In the years following, Penn State implemented safety reforms to ensure a similar incident will never happen again within the university’s greek life.

However, according to Jim, Penn State’s initial actions in response to the incident were “not so good.”

“Prior to the incident, [the university] had a task force that knew a lot of bad things were going on and did nothing about it,” Jim said. “After several meetings with [Penn State President Eric] Barron, he stepped up and became a national advocate. [We’re] very appreciative of what President Barron did.”

The task force Jim referred to is a 25-member group that was appointed by Barron in September 2015 to study greek life at Penn State and evaluate how the university could improve it, a release said.

Kline said “Barron deserves a lot of credit” for how the university responded after the incident.

According to the Collegian, seven additional IFC fraternities were suspended or lost university recognition throughout 2017.

“I believe that Penn State has actually tried out of this terrible tragedy to become a leader nationally in fraternity responsibility and education,” Kline said.

In a letter to the public following the incident, Barron announced newly implemented policy changes, including:

Students are required to complete at least 14 credit hours to participate in greek life.

New social restrictions will include a strongly enforced prohibition against underage possession or consumption of alcohol in chapter houses and activities.

Attendance at social events will be limited to the legal capacity of the chapter house.

Failure by the greek-letter organizations to effectively prevent underage consumption and excessive drinking in their facilities and activities may lead the university to adopt further restrictions, including the possibility of declaring that the system must be completely dry.

Greek life organizations are limited to 10 socials with alcohol per semester.

There will be no tolerance for hazing in these organizations, as all hazing is a violation of Pennsylvania law.

RELATED

Barron stated in the letter there would be “many empty houses” and “an end to greek life at Penn State” if students continue to violate the university’s rules.

In 2017, Jim and Evelyn started the Timothy J. Piazza Foundation, which provides support to those who are in need of prosthetic devices, according to its website.

The motivation for the foundation, Jim said, came from Timothy’s desire to develop prosthetics for children after college.

Two years later, in January 2019, Penn State announced plans for the Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform to study greek life culture across the country, host conversations and sponsor research.

Damon Sims, vice president of Penn State Student Affairs, said via email that the progress made since 2019 within the new center has been “considerable.”

“The partnerships already built with faculty researchers and various stakeholder groups are many and productive,” Sims said. “I’m confident the center is on the right trajectory and will make a significant contribution to our understanding of fraternity and sorority life and the changes required for it to succeed.”

Changes were made within Penn State’s Interfraternity Council as well, including:

Created the role of vice president of health and safety

Voted to make all new member processes four weeks long

New guidelines and structuring of the Standards of Excellence, setting minimum requirements for fraternity community service hours, philanthropy money raised and civic responsibility program attendance

Penn State also established the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance to improve safety through education and assessment, as well as a greek chapter scorecard, which, according to Student Affairs, shows key measures for each chapter in the IFC, as well as other greek life councils.

In a statement, the IFC said it believes the greek life community has made progress since 2017, though it continues to “place the health and safety of our current and prospective members at the forefront of our efforts.”

In the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Timothy J. Piazza’s Law in 2018 following efforts to change state law by Senator Jake Corman and the Piazza family.

Kline said the Pennsylvania anti-hazing legislation already in place was weak, and he, his team of lawyers and the Piazzas “saw an opportunity” for change.

The new law created tiers for hazing and stated that if hazing acts resulted in bodily harm, the charge could be raised to a third-degree felony with a maximum of seven years in prison.

Along with this, universities and high schools must provide a public copy of anti-hazing policies and keep an updated report of violations, according to the law.

“[The Piazzas] are responsible in my view — nearly singlehandedly — for the advocacy, which resulted in the passage of stricter laws, which now hold people accountable for their actions,” Kline said.

Jim said the family was “very happy” with the legislation enacted in Pennsylvania.

“It got a lot of support throughout the state of Pennsylvania and a lot of it had to do with President Barron,” Jim said. “The law was recently changed in New Jersey, almost mirroring Pennsylvania law.”

Jim and Evelyn continue to lobby to promote laws on a national level and are going back to Washington, D.C. in March to lobby for the END ALL Hazing Act and the Report and Educate About Campus Hazing Act.

“We are trying to promote laws that will require and enhance transparency on a national level,” Jim said.

The REACH Act was first introduced to the Senate in June 2017 and then was reintroduced in March 2021.

“It would be ideal to have one national law that is serious and consequential,” Kline said. “Anything approaching what we have accomplished in Pennsylvania would be a significant advancement in the law.”

The REACH Act seeks to reduce hazing on college campuses and educate about its effects, requiring institutions of higher education to disclose hazing incidents in annual security reports, as well as redefining hazing, according to its summary on the U.S. Congress website.

“The system needs to go through change, and we’re working very hard to make that change happen,” Evelyn said. “We won’t know who we helped… It’s kind of like it’s a no news is good news kind of thing.”

In addition to their law making efforts, Jim and Evelyn started the Timothy J. Piazza Foundation in 2017, which provides support to those who are in need of prosthetic devices in honor of their son, according to its website.

The motivation for the foundation, Jim said, came from Timothy’s desire to develop prosthetics for children after college.

In the midst of the finalizations of the Piazza family’s case, the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 — halting most in-person activity.

There were zero reported hazing-related deaths in 2020 — for the first time in 60 years nationwide.

“In 2021, our fear was once classes were going back in person that individuals would feel they were deprived of the experience and go full force,” Evelyn said. “In 2021, there were at least five hazing deaths nationwide that we know of.”

In December 2021, Penn State won the rights to buy the property that housed the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Marshall gave the university and Beta Theta Pi’s national chapter six months to negotiate a deal.

RELATED

The university cited a 1928 deed as precedent to justify why the chapter had to sell the house, because it’s no longer used as a fraternity.

Even though policy changes have been made, those impacted by the incident still feel there’s more that needs to be done to prevent future hazing incidents.

“University communities must make clear the unacceptability of hazing in any context, particularly hazing that involves alcohol or drugs and physical harm,” Sims said. “Beyond that, it’s up to students to decide they are done with hazing. It will only end when they do.”

Evelyn said she wants students to know about all of the various forms hazing can take and how “little hazing” can “escalate.”

“There’s a psychology of hazing,” Jim said. “They should know that it’s illegal, and that in many states, it’s a felony if someone dies.”

Evelyn also said institutions need to push the amnesty policy to encourage bystanders to act and not fear their own consequences.

According to Penn State Student Affairs, local guidelines — including Penn State’s Responsible Action Protocol and Pennsylvania’s Medical Amnesty Law — protect students from prosecution for consumption or possession of alcohol when they seek help for a peer who has passed out, is unconscious or remains unresponsive as the result of overconsumption.

“I guess I would say to the Beta Theta Pi guys, ‘Why didn’t you call for help?’” Jim said. “Don’t play doctor — just get the person help, you will not be penalized.”

Centre County Forensic Pathologist Harry Kamerow testified to the Collegian previously that with earlier intervention, Timothy’s chances of survival would have increased.

“If the guys at Beta Theta Pi would have called for help, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Jim said. “Tim’s friends said that if he was one of the people at the party, he would have picked up the person himself and carried him to the hospital.”

RELATED