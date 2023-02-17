With THON Weekend 2023’s headliner a mystery until Saturday night, Penn State students share their thoughts on what celebrity they think should perform.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Each year at THON Weekend, mystery guests perform on Friday and Saturday nights to keep the dancers up and active for the 46 hours.

Some previous performers were Joe Jonas, Mason Ramsey, Daya and Chelsea Cutler.

Michael Hann is going to watch this weekend and hopes to see Harry Styles up on the Bryce Jordan Center stage this year.

Hann (freshman-finance) said Styles radiates positive energy.

“His songs send a good message for THON and raising money against childhood cancer,” Hann said.

For Brianne Turner, she’s hoping to see Taylor Swift take the stage while she attends THON alongside the Society of Women Engineers.

“She’s popular, and I feel like a lot of people would support it,” Turner (freshman-architectural engineering) said.

Sabrina Tsoupros and Emma Cohen said they’re going to THON Weekend 2023 with their sorority, Sigma Delta Tau; however, they had conflicting views on who they thought should headline.

“Khalid, I just love his music. I think it’d be good,” Cohen (sophomore-graphic design) said.

Tsoupros (freshman-kinesiology), who’s also attending with a THON Special Events committee, said she would rather have Rihanna perform.

“I liked her halftime performance, and others did, too,” Tsoupros said.

Many agreed that they would like to have Rihanna perform at the BJC this weekend after viewing her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

Shweta Marathe, who will be working on a THON Operations committee, said her “dream” headliner would be Rihanna.

“She hasn’t really performed, and she hasn’t sung her old albums in so long,” Marathe (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

On the other hand, THON first-year committee member Matthew Moyer wants country music artists, like Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs, to come to the BJC.

“A lot of people like Combs. He’s a good guy with good songs,” Moyer (freshman-mechanical engineering) said.

If any predictions are correct, THON attendees may have the chance to hear anything — from Styles’ “As It Was” to Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

