The University Park Undergraduate Association, Penn State’s undergraduate student government, released its final listing of candidates for spring elections due to take place on March 31 from 12-9 p.m.
Though nearly all races are contested by write-in candidates, all but one position will have a single name on the ballot. The officially contested race will be among the at-large representatives. For the 20 available positions, 21 candidates will appear on the ballot.
Some previously vacant positions are now filled by write-in candidates while the race for representative of the College of Nursing remains without any candidates at all.
The final candidate list is as follows:
Executive Ticket: President/Vice President (1 on ballot)
- Erin Boas/Najee Rodriguez
At-Large Representative (21 on ballot, 5 write-in)
- Samuel Ajah
- Rayna Alexander
- Emmanuel Almonte
- Samantha Browne
- Seth Constein
- Matthew DeAngelis
- Jordan Deibler
- George Durango Espin
- Cara Fliegel
- Carter Gangl
- Lakyn Meeder
- Marie Misener
- David Morgan
- Kyle Quinn
- Joshua Reynolds
- Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen
- Matthew Soska
- Hope Steger
- Sean Terrey
- Brandon Walker
- Steven Zhang
- Sydney Robinson (write-in)
- Yidi Wang (write-in)
- Caroline Sparrow (write-in)
- Declan Hanlon (write-in)
- Kadrick Conteh (write-in)
College of Education (1 on ballot)
Marissa Gillespie
College of Engineering (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)
- Sydney Gibbard
- Omar Ali (write-in)
College of Health and Human Development (1 on ballot)
- Patricia Birungi
College of the Liberal Arts (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)
- Noah Robertson
- Abigail Plocki (write-in)
Schreyer Honors College (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)
- Lewis Richardson
- Ayush Sharma (write-in)
Smeal College of Business (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)
- Cathy Zhou
- Natalia Krawczak (write-in)
College of Agricultural Sciences (4 write-in)
- Meg Cross (write-in)
- Jason Nelson (write-in)
- Katelyn Farrar (write-in)
- Sarah Wolff (write-in)
College of Arts and Architecture (1 write-in)
- Kiarat Vidal (write-in)
Belisario College of Communications (3 write-in)
- Michael de Botton (write-in)
- Patrick McGlynn (write-in)
- Andrew Malinowski (write-in)
College of Earth and Mineral Sciences (2 write-in)
- Ty Vaughn (write-in)
- Michael Jablonski (write-in)
College of Informational Sciences and Technology (5 write-in)
- Wyatt Gould (write-in)
- Nora O’Toole (write-in)
- Nolan Scholze (write-in)
- Kevin Fraccalvieri (write-in)
- Donald Impavido (write-in)
College of Nursing (0)
Eberly College of Science (7 write-in)
- Jessica Eshenbaugh (write-in)
- Olivia Lindberg (write-in)
- Cindy Mitrollari (write-in)
- Jasmine Bolduc (write-in)
- Jessica Payne (write-in)
- Nina Sampogne (write-in)
- Suzanne Kozloski (write-in)
Division of Undergraduate Studies (5 write-in)
- Holden Ingalls (write-in)
- Dennis Yazmir (write-in)
- Michael DiFurio (write-in)
- Hailey Johnson (write-in)
- Matthew Dougherty (write-in)
