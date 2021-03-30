The University Park Undergraduate Association, Penn State’s undergraduate student government, released its final listing of candidates for spring elections due to take place on March 31 from 12-9 p.m.

Though nearly all races are contested by write-in candidates, all but one position will have a single name on the ballot. The officially contested race will be among the at-large representatives. For the 20 available positions, 21 candidates will appear on the ballot.

Some previously vacant positions are now filled by write-in candidates while the race for representative of the College of Nursing remains without any candidates at all.

The final candidate list is as follows:

Executive Ticket: President/Vice President (1 on ballot)

Erin Boas/Najee Rodriguez

At-Large Representative (21 on ballot, 5 write-in)

Samuel Ajah

Rayna Alexander

Emmanuel Almonte

Samantha Browne

Seth Constein

Matthew DeAngelis

Jordan Deibler

George Durango Espin

Cara Fliegel

Carter Gangl

Lakyn Meeder

Marie Misener

David Morgan

Kyle Quinn

Joshua Reynolds

Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen

Matthew Soska

Hope Steger

Sean Terrey

Brandon Walker

Steven Zhang

Sydney Robinson (write-in)

Yidi Wang (write-in)

Caroline Sparrow (write-in)

Declan Hanlon (write-in)

Kadrick Conteh (write-in)

College of Education (1 on ballot)

Marissa Gillespie

College of Engineering (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)

Sydney Gibbard

Omar Ali (write-in)

College of Health and Human Development (1 on ballot)

Patricia Birungi

College of the Liberal Arts (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)

Noah Robertson

Abigail Plocki (write-in)

Schreyer Honors College (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)

Lewis Richardson

Ayush Sharma (write-in)

Smeal College of Business (1 on ballot, 1 write-in)

Cathy Zhou

Natalia Krawczak (write-in)

College of Agricultural Sciences (4 write-in)

Meg Cross (write-in)

Jason Nelson (write-in)

Katelyn Farrar (write-in)

Sarah Wolff (write-in)

College of Arts and Architecture (1 write-in)

Kiarat Vidal (write-in)

Belisario College of Communications (3 write-in)

Michael de Botton (write-in)

Patrick McGlynn (write-in)

Andrew Malinowski (write-in)

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences (2 write-in)

Ty Vaughn (write-in)

Michael Jablonski (write-in)

College of Informational Sciences and Technology (5 write-in)

Wyatt Gould (write-in)

Nora O’Toole (write-in)

Nolan Scholze (write-in)

Kevin Fraccalvieri (write-in)

Donald Impavido (write-in)

College of Nursing (0)

Eberly College of Science (7 write-in)

Jessica Eshenbaugh (write-in)

Olivia Lindberg (write-in)

Cindy Mitrollari (write-in)

Jasmine Bolduc (write-in)

Jessica Payne (write-in)

Nina Sampogne (write-in)

Suzanne Kozloski (write-in)

Division of Undergraduate Studies (5 write-in)

Holden Ingalls (write-in)

Dennis Yazmir (write-in)

Michael DiFurio (write-in)

Hailey Johnson (write-in)

Matthew Dougherty (write-in)

