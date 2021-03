Penn State announced Wednesday its spring 2021 commencement will take place in person.

For the first time in nearly a year, graduates can trade out their pajamas for cap and gowns again.

Caps and gowns can be purchased at the Penn State Bookstore, which is located inside the HUB- Robeson Center.

Additionally, caps and gowns can be ordered and purchased at The Student BookStore on East College Avenue in downtown State College. Order forms for regalia caps and gowns can be found on its website.



