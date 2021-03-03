Any Penn State student concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus is being urged by the university to visit one of two walk-up testing sites, according to Penn State News.

Part of Penn State’s 2021 spring testing strategy, walk-up testing is available to students Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and the Pegula Ice Arena.

The tests administered at these walk-up locations are rapid tests. If a student tests positive, they must take a secondary PCR test to confirm their result.

"It doesn't matter if they were tested last month, last week or yesterday — if a student is concerned that they may be at risk, they are strongly encouraged to get tested again and frequently for the rest of the semester," the release said.

According to Penn State news, if the second test is positive, they will be sent to isolation for 10 days and begin the contact tracing process.

However, if the second test is negative, the student will receive instructions from contact tracing about leaving isolation.

To learn more about Penn State's coronavirus testing policies, visit its informational website.

