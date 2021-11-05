For Penn State students looking to terminate an unplanned pregnancy, abortion resources in State College remain limited.

“It’s disgusting,” Madison Lapetina, president of the Penn State chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, said. “Abortion care [in this area] is so lacking, we need to take steps to bridge the gap now to help students get the care they need.”

Planned Parenthood Generation Action is a student organization aimed at mobilizing young people on college campuses to get involved with Planned Parenthood, according to Lapetina.

State College Medical Services, the sole facility that offered abortion services, closed in 2007 due to legal issues and an increasing number of counterprotests including anti-abortion picketers.

Beginning in 1997, the facility was the first and the last in the county to offer abortions.

The sole Planned Parenthood resource center, previously located in downtown State College, also closed due to lack of funding, according to The Daily Collegian archives.

“Where else can students go when the places they should be going don’t even exist anymore?” Lapetina (junior-political science) said.

Lapetina said Penn State University Health Services — where students get referred to when they have a health concern — does not provide the “basic resources needed” for abortion care.

Besides basic reproductive health resources such as sexually transmitted disease testing and contraception pills, what Penn State’s student health services provide is limited, Lapetina said.

“I think there’s just a lack of information across the board on what needs to be done to give students options who wish to terminate a pregnancy,” Lapetina said.

UHS couldn’t be reached for comment.

Lapetina said she doesn't know why Planned Parenthood has not acted upon opening another resource center in the State College area and said she would breathe easier knowing the care she believes to be necessary could be covered if one were to open.

“College students are very sexually active human beings,” Lapetina said. “Planned Parenthood is not just for abortion — it is also for a lot of other care.”

Anne Ard, executive director of Centre Safe — a domestic violence shelter and sexual assault crisis center in the Centre County area — said the lack of abortion resources in the area is “concerning.”

Ard said the only option Centre Safe has is to refer people to Harrisburg, where the closest abortion clinic is 85 miles away.

The Harrisburg Medical Center offers medication abortion, which requires a few hours at the center as well as a follow-up appointment one to two weeks after to make sure the abortion is complete.

However, someone looking to have an abortion may have to commute farther than that, as state law requires people to receive physician counseling at least 24 hours before the procedure is provided.

According to the Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania website, the required couseling is “designed to discourage from [someone] having an abortion” in the first place.

“We know that survivors of domestic and sexual violence need these services,” Ard said via email. “They are often victimized through reproductive coercion, pregnant as the result of unwanted sexual contact or as part of a pattern of control and abuse.”

Ard said though the “primary focus” of Centre Safe’s services is to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, the need for services like an abortion clinic in the area is essential.

“No one should have to drive several hours to receive basic health care, which abortion services are,” Ard said. “The reality is that this also deepens the divide between those who can afford health care and access to it and those who cannot.”

In a community with “demographics [like] ours” in a large university setting, Ard said she believes abortion services should be a necessity.

“Sadly, the right to health care and to control one's own reproductive health — has become political,” Ard said. “That is having a negative impact on the women in our community who are no longer able to access the services they may need close to home.”

Isabelle Snyder, who founded Go With the Flow — an organization that provides menstrual hygiene products — said she can’t imagine what it would feel like to have to plan a trip out of Centre County just so she could receive an abortion.

“Speaking hypothetically, it is a [journey] I would likely have to take alone,” Snyder (freshman-women’s, gender, and sexuality studies and sociology) said. “For students who live that reality, it’s difficult to imagine how isolating that would feel.”

Snyder, a State College native who grew up not knowing there were abortion resources so close to home that have since closed, said it was a surprise to realize the lack of access.

“The only related resource I was aware of was the Pregnancy Resource Clinic,” Snyder said. “If I am being honest, I assumed, based on the name of the clinic, that it would give women all the choices they should be given including abortion.”

The PRC, which has been located on South Pugh Street since 1984, is transparent about its services, according to its website, stating, “We do not offer, recommend or refer for abortions or abortifacients, but we are committed to offering accurate information about abortion procedures and risks.”

Lapetina said she has talked to a lot of people who believed they could go to the PRC to get advice. Instead, Lapetina said they got the exact opposite.

“The clinic presents [itself] as a medical center that is helpful and welcoming, but instead, it works under a pro-life agenda,” Lapetina said. “To make you think abortion is not a choice — it’s extremely misleading.”

Still, finding a solution to provide Penn State students with choices has been the biggest priority for Planned Parenthood Generation Action, and its Reproductive Support Network hopes to do just that.

According to Lapetina, the idea was inspired by the chapter’s vice president who had someone in their life have an unplanned pregnancy and was not able to get an abortion due in part to clinics being too far away.

While the network has not officially launched, Lapetina is hoping the student-run support system will be unveiled in November.

At the Harrisburg Medical Center, medication abortion costs $500 total with the tests, labs, consultation and medications that go into the visit.

The Reproductive Support Network will seek to “alleviate some of the stress these students are carrying with them when it comes to expenses,” Lapetina said.

Consisting of student drivers able to provide transportation to and from the center, the network is hoping to expand its program to provide counseling for students as well.

“Being able to provide professionals [in the counseling field] was a really important part of our plan,” Lapetina said. “There are a lot of mental and physical effects, and professionals can really help students manage the emotions of the experience better than a student ever could.”

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone Melissa Reed said support for abortion has not shifted significantly since the ‘70s and the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

Reed said while the majority of people still support abortion access, changing politics have an impact, especially when it comes time for legislation.

“This year, we have seen more restrictions introduced in state legislatures than any previous year,” Reed said. “[Pennsylvania] itself has introduced six bills that would restrict access, but what is most concerning is the senate bill in Texas.”

As of Sept. 1, Senate Bill 8 — as it is formerly known — makes abortions in Texas illegal after six weeks and includes a private right of action needed, meaning anyone who assists a person going in for a abortion after the designated time period could be sued by a regular citizen for $10,000.

Reed said the concern is in how other states will act knowing the U.S. court system has allowed the Texas bill, known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” to stand.

However, even as restrictions loom across the country, Reed said the coronavirus pandemic has also been an important factor in expanding abortion access across Pennsylvania.

“The only good thing about the pandemic is that it has accelerated our efforts to access resources through telehealth,” Reed said.

Planned Parenthood telehealth visits offer a virtual option to meet with healthcare professionals without needing a clinic nearby.

Because the closest surgical abortion clinic to State College is in York, Reed said the option to get abortion medicine through the mail is “groundbreaking,” as it has been a goal of the organization’s to expand abortion access to larger parts of the state for some time now.

By looking at the “spectrum of sexual and reproductive health,” Reed said telemedicine abortion has provided a step forward.

Telehealth offers appointments with physicians for birth control, emergency contraceptives or evaluation, treatment of infections and medication abortion, with pills sent to a someone’s address — as long as they meet the requirement of less than nine weeks since their last period.

Reed said the change in political administration also accelerated the telehealth appointments, which began this spring.

“[President Joe Biden’s] administration lifted restrictions that were placed on the delivery of medicine by the [former President Donald] Trump administration soon after coming into office,” Reed said. “Once those restrictions were gone, we were able to provide the telehealth options regardless of where in [Pennsylvania] you live.

“We know that abortion is healthcare [and] that a large percentage of [students at] reproductive age will have an unplanned pregnancy, so all options should be available.”

Reed said expansion into the Centre County region has been part of PPKeystone’s “strategic plan” for some time now but did not have any specifics readily at hand — only that she understands there’s a population in need of these resources urgently.

“We all must ensure access continues in Pennsylvania,” Reed said. “It should not depend on your zipcode, the money in your bank account or your age — looking ahead, that’s where things need to change, that’s where the biggest impact will be made.”

