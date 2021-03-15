Penn State is a huge campus, especially when it comes to finding the best places to study, relax or hang out with friends. To navigate life on campus, it’s important for students to find a place where they can feel safe and comfortable.

Each student has their own definition of safety relating to their background and gender, but Penn State has a place for all students to feel like they belong, according to student Carlos Norman Jr.

“I feel the safest on campus at the [Paul Robeson Cultural Center] because I feel that it is the most diverse facility on campus,” Norman Jr. (senior-industrial engineering) said. “Having people from different backgrounds is more welcoming than being in environments where nobody looks like you or can relate to you.”

For many marginalized groups on campus, the PRCC is one of the safest places because students encounter those with similar backgrounds on a daily basis. Norman Jr. said it’s important for him to be around others like him, because they can add to his success.

“In order to succeed you have to reach out to others and work together,” Norman Jr. said. “It could be more intimidating to reach out to those who can’t relate to you or any of your experiences.”

Kristin Swaby said the safest spot for her on campus is her dorm room.

“I feel the safest in my dorm, because I have a dorm to myself and I have a lot of space. I have a lot of privacy, so I know it is safe,” Swaby (freshman-broadcast journalism) said.

Students consider dorms to be safe because it’s their home away from home, according to Swaby. A home is meant for a person to feel safe, and dorms can allow students to feel free to be themselves.

Students like Ishmael Sesay said dorms have comfort in the fact that there’s no one else around except themselves and their roommate.

“I feel safest in my dorm, because it is you and your roommate — if you have one — and no one else,” Sesay (freshman-telecommunications) said.

Sesay said he prefers his dorm, because it is a closed space for him to be by himself.

On the other hand, Gigi Padilla said as a woman, the definition of safe is different than that of a man’s. Padilla said (sophomore-human development and family studies) she feels comfortable being with a lot of people, because it ensures she will be safe as a woman at Penn State.

“As a woman, it is scary sometimes to be in a big place by yourself, and the [HUB-Robeson Center] is always filled with people,” Padilla said. “So, I know nothing would probably happen here that someone else would see.”