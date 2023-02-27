With spring break approaching, Penn State students are trying to figure out how they’ll spend their time off.

This year, Penn State’s spring break is scheduled for March 5-11.

Many students have plans to travel for spring break.

“I love being here, but I really feel like I need a break,” Eden Skaer said.

Skaer (freshman-nutritional sciences) said she plans to go to Texas to see some friends. She also said she’s excited to “go home and see [her] family.”

Skaer said if students don’t have plans for spring break, they can still “enjoy being home.”

While some students plan to go on vacation over break, many students have decided to go back to their hometown for spring break.

Grazia Macharola said even though she doesn’t have plans for spring break, she still believes spring break is “a good time.”

Macharola (sophomore-human development and family studies) said she plans to go back to her hometown for the break.

Even if students don’t have plans, Macharola said it’s still a good time to “sleep in, relax and watch a movie.”

For international students, traveling home isn’t always an option; therefore, they have to find housing during the break.

“I didn’t find proper housing,” Vydeepthi Dhulipalla said.

Initially, Dhulipalla (senior-data sciences) was going to stay on campus. Instead, she said she’s traveling to California.

Dhulipalla said she was told that she would have to pay to stay on campus during the break.

“I’d rather spend [the money] visiting a new place than staying on campus,” Dhulipalla said.

Dhulipalla said she believes the university should introduce “engagement programs” for students who can’t leave campus during the break.

The Penn State Alternative Breaks program gives students the opportunity to go on various trips throughout the semester and during fall and spring break. PSAB charges $100 per student for the alternative spring break, and this year, students can travel to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia or Dover, Delaware.

Some students said they want spring break at Penn State to line up with spring break at other universities.

“A lot of my friends have spring break later,” Dhulipalla said.

Other Big Ten universities hold spring break before or after Penn State.

The University of Michigan’s break is scheduled from Feb. 25 through March 6; Ohio State University’s break is scheduled from March 12-18; and the University of Maryland’s break is scheduled from March 19-26.

Megan Guy said she likes spring break because it’s “good to get away for a bit.”

While Guy (junior-plant sciences) said she would want spring break to be longer if she was on vacation, this year, “one week is enough.”

Nadja Wood said spring break is “a little short” compared to winter break at Penn State but still appreciates the time off.

Wood (freshman-special education) said it may be better if Penn State incorporated multiple breaks into the spring semester because of the “massive amount of work.”

Cecelia Hagan said while she doesn’t have any “specific plans,” she wants to spend spring break at home.

Hagan (freshman-sociology) said while she misses her family and plans to go home this break, if she “had the chance to go on vacation, [she would] probably go on vacation.”

Hagan said she wishes spring break was longer at Penn State.

“It’s only a week,” Hagan said. “I need like three.”

