Visitors or students passing by the Palmer Museum of Art may notice a shrill squeaking noise outside of the building.

Students who thought the noise was just a creaky sculpture or another indication of their dwindling sanity can finally relax.

The noise comes from Palmer’s bird deterrent system, which “sounds off to discourage birds from roosting under the roof of the museum,” according to Sarah Anne Wharton, Palmer’s communication specialist.

The Palmer Museum recently removed the “Breaking Column III” sculpture — an installment some people may have theorized was the source of the noise — from its Curtin Road plaza.

According to Wharton, this sculpture never squeaked, even on the days when the wind made it move the most.

RELATED

Penn State Palmer Museum removes installation outside of museum Penn State's Palmer Museum of Art announced via Instagram Monday that famous architect Georg…