Most students at Penn State leaped over hurdles to study for the SAT and ACT during their college application process — but not the incoming class of 2025.

For students currently applying to Penn State, standardized test scores are no longer a concern.

On Jan. 19, Penn State announced its test-optional application process would be extended through summer and fall 2023.

This means students interested in attending Penn State do not need to send an SAT or ACT score along with their application.

Robert Springall, assistant vice president for undergraduate education and executive director of undergraduate admissions at Penn State, said the main reason behind the extension was a lack of accessibility to tests for certain applicants.

“What we saw last fall and into this winter around the changes to the SAT and ACT around availability and test-taking modalities was not likely to rebound quickly,” Springall said.

Springall said the university expected to see the same challenges surrounding test taking accessibility to carry on for applicants in 2022.

Some challenges Springall cited were test sessions potentially getting canceled, trying to get a spot in the limited testing sessions and potential long trips to testing centers.

Springall emphasized that these issues are especially difficult to recover from in areas that lack testing resources.

Springall said the extension of test-optional applications will allow the university to conduct a “thorough analysis” of students accepted under the test-optional program and determine if it could be a long-term option.

Springall said he’ll work with the Office of Planning, Assessment and Institutional Research to compare the test-taking students and the test-optional students. Afterward, he and the office will make recommendations based on findings to the university.

“[The extension] also gives us the opportunity to see long-term what is the right decision for Penn State,” Springall said. “It’s a great opportunity and we shouldn’t let it pass by without giving it some serious study.”

Some current Penn State freshmen said they believe the extension of the test-optional applications was the right decision — including Cayley Neal.

“I definitely would have wanted that for me,” Neal (freshman-marketing) said.

Neal said she didn’t think it was unfair she had to take standardized tests and the incoming freshman didn't, however. She felt the conditions for the class of 2025 justified the change to the application process.

Coronavirus aside, Neal said she doesn’t feel standardized tests are a fair assessment for the college application process.

“Not everyone is the best test taker,” Neal said. “Measuring a person’s smartness with a test like that — I don’t think it’s the best thing.”

Like Neal, Vinay Chinnam also approved of the test-optional application extension. However, he said he still feels standardized testing is a good aspect of the college application process.

“[Universities] definitely need some standard they can follow and everyone else in the country can follow,” Chinnam (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “GPA alone isn’t good enough to determine if someone is qualified.”

However, Chinnam said he still felt it was a good thing Penn State created a test-optional policy for the near future.

“The current pandemic has definitely made it hard for some people to study for the SAT while also attending classes,” Chinnam said.

Chinnam said he felt it was a “bit” unfair he had to take the test and the incoming freshman did not.

“At the end of the day, what can you do, right?” Chinnam said. “It’s just how things shaped up.”