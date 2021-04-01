Whether students celebrate or participate in April Fools’ Day, April 1 can be a day of practical jokes, pranks and laughter.

Some Penn State students have pulled memorable pranks on family and friends, one being Joseph Drexler.

“I put a rubber band around the [sprayer] on the kitchen sink, and it sprayed my mom when she turned on the faucet,” Drexler (sophomore-psychology) said.

Drexler said the prank led his mom to use his full name, which is how he knew he was in trouble.

Other students like Nic Florek also pulled pranks on their parents. He said his prank is still brought up to this day.

“While I was in high school, I took a package of Oreos and switched out a quarter of them with white toothpaste. I left them on our counter, back in the package, for my parents and family to share,” Florek (junior-finance) said. “Shortly thereafter, I got yelled at by my parents for the prank. I forget what they did to me after, but they got their revenge.”

While some students pull pranks on their parents, others target their friends.

Meredith Kelly has pulled hour-long pranks on friends — though she said she felt bad afterward.

“When I was little at school with my friends, I would say I was moving to my best friend’s, and they would actually believe it,” Kelly (sophomore-biology and Spanish) said.

However, Kyra Arlotta tried to pull a food prank on her friends, but the prank failed when they discovered the truth.

“In middle school, I put mayo on top of a cupcake and gave it to one of my friends at the lunch table,”Arlotta (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “[My friends] knew something was sketchy, because all of my friends were laughing. I don't even think they ate it.”

Arlotta’s friends knew about her prank, but Sarah Ferriter, a golf caddy, said her memorable prank was more believable.

“I told some of the other [golf caddies] there was a donkey petting zoo in the back of [the Shandygaff]. They fully believed me, since I even told them there was a shot you take, and you get a carrot to feed them,” Ferriter (senior-food science) said. “One of them even asked the bouncer where the donkeys were, since they had never been to the bar.”

However, some students don’t like to participate in April Fools’ Day — Taylor Root said pranks are something she’s “not really into.”

“I feel like a lot of people take [pranks] way too seriously,” Root (freshman-political science) said. “I think that if someone did it to [me], it would be a lighthearted joke.”