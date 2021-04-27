The school year is finally reaching an end, and Penn State students are getting ready for a few months off from school.

For some students, this means working a job or internship.

Seniors Ashley Mueller and Faisal Hakami said they will start their first jobs after graduating Penn State this spring.

Mueller (senior-civil engineering) said she is moving to Texas this summer where she will work as a field engineer and be tasked with traveling to sites along the Gulf of Mexico.

She said vacations are out of the picture, however, as she will be “spending [her] days off getting settled into [her] new home.”

Hakami (senior-mechanical engineering) said he would love to travel, but he also starts his job soon, so he said he has mixed feelings about the coming summer.

“On one hand, I’m excited to start a new life chapter, as I start my job as a mechanical engineer in less than two months,” Hakami said. “But on the other hand, I love to travel a lot, and all the freedom and time I had in college to travel across the U.S. and the globe [is] about to go.”

Mario Amitrano and Gabrielle Rovito are planning to complete internships or other work this summer.

“My plan for summer break is to complete a cybersecurity internship for PowerSchool while enjoying my free time hanging out with friends and family,” Amitrano (senior-cybersecurity and analytics operations) said.

Rovito (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said she will spend the summer saving money instead. She said she starts her job in August and wants to make some extra cash before then.

But, this summer is not just about work for some students.

Hakami decided to travel after graduation.

“One place I’ve always wanted to visit is Puerto Rico, and I’m planning to have a week there after graduation with my best friend,” Hakami said.

Amitrano said he is still unsure about his vacation plans, but he is planning to go on some road trips if he can.

“Right now, I'm not sure about a vacation,” Amitrano said. “But as far as an actual vacation goes, I would have to see how that lines up with my responsibilities at PowerSchool.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some had to change their original summer vacation plans.

Amitrano usually travels to Italy every summer, but that won’t be happening this summer.

“Right now, it's not expected that Italy will be opened up come August, but we'll wait and let things play out — but I'm doubtful that I'll be able to see my family this year,” Amitrano said.

Though he made new plans, Hakami also said he had a different travel plan this summer that was canceled.

“My original plan was to solo vagabond Ecuador and a couple of other neighboring countries for a month after graduation,” Hakami said. “Due to COVID, it is impossible for me to do that — but [I] will definitely come back and achieve this goal of mine at some point in life.”

